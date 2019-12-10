FOMC Preview Rates on Hold

December 10, 2019 8:39 PM
1 views

Fed Chairman Jay Powell has made good so far on his promise to cut interest rates 3 times, each 25 bps, as part of a “midcycle adjustment”.   And heading into today’s FOMC rate decision meeting,  markets have no reason to believe that he will change his tune any time soon.  As transparent as the Fed has been during the midcycle adjustment (and the during last decade overall), there is no reason for us to believe that this time will be different.  According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a 98% chance that the Fed will leave rates unchanged. 


Source: FOREX.com

Even though the interest rate decision is “known” in advance, changes to the central bank’s statement,  the tone of Chairman Powell’s press conference, and the Summary of Economic Projections (dot plots)  could still lead to a volatile market reaction based on how they impact the implied odds of a rate cut at the end of January. As of writing, the CME’s FedWatch tool is showing about 91% odds of keeping interest rates unchanged at the January meeting in seven weeks’ time.

Possible Market Movers

With the unemployment rate at 3.5% and the recent strong Non-Farm Payrolls from the US, chairman Powell most likely will not have to face questions regarding employment data.  However, with Core PCE remaining at 1.6%, Powell may have to deal with how best to reintroduce inflation back into the economy to arrive at its 2% target.  Additionally, there is still concern regarding the repo markets heading into year end.  Powell surely will  be questioned about the possibility of additional QE (“not QE”). 

The dot plots will be closely watched to see if there are any changes in the Fed forecasts.  If the Fed sees more interest rate cuts coming down the pike, traders will have to factor this into market prices, and the US Dollar may head lower.  However, if they have a hawkish statement, the DXY may rise into year end.    In addition, the Fed will have to consider possible outcomes of the US-China trade war, including the possible increase in the prices of consumer goods due to tariffs.

There will be many factors in play today at the FOMC meeting and press conference when the Fed releases its statement and dot plots.  However one thing is almost certain,  the Fed will not move on rates.


Related tags: Interest rates Fed FOMC USD Forex Central Bank

Latest market news

Japanese Yen Analysis: A Primer on Past BOJ Interventions and USD/JPY Levels to Watch
June 30, 2023 08:51 PM
Nasdaq rally spurred by improving inflation data
June 30, 2023 06:05 PM
History of the stock market
June 30, 2023 05:34 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
June 30, 2023 03:27 PM
Nasdaq100 outlook: Stocks rise after core PCE cools further
June 30, 2023 01:25 PM
AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday
June 30, 2023 11:54 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Interest rates articles

Research
S&P 500 Analysis: Fed delivers a more “Hawkish Hold,” Stocks Slip
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
June 14, 2023 07:03 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold Analysis: Fed “Hawkish Hold” Likely, H2 Outlook Key
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    June 13, 2023 05:41 PM
      Research
      Canadian dollar analysis: BOC surprises with a hike, USD/CAD falls to trendline support
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      June 7, 2023 02:24 PM
        Federal reserve name plaque on building
        US dollar analysis: Fed threads the needle, still sees no cuts
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        May 3, 2023 07:31 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.