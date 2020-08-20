German July PPI above expectations

Earlier this morning, German July PPI was released at +0.2%, above +0.1% expected.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 20, 2020 4:08 AM
Germany flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Earlier this morning, German July PPI was released at +0.2%, above +0.1% expected. On a yearly basis, PPI was published at -1.7%, vs -1.8% expected. Tomorrow, August PMIs will be released.

From a technical point of view, on a 30-min chart, EUR/USD is under pressure and is capped by its declining 50-period moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.1865. The nearest threshold would be set at horizontal support at 1.1810 and a second one would be set at Aug. 14 bottom at 1.1780 in extension.
Market chart demonstrating German July Pip Above Expectations. Published in August 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

 
 
Related tags: Forex Forex Germany
Latest market news
View more news
Markets React to Trump Policies; DAX Eyes 21,000 Level
Today 09:34 AM
GBPUSD, Dow Jones Forecast: Rebound Mode On
Today 08:17 AM
Nasdaq, Russell 2000: Rates-Driven Rally or Bull Trap in Disguise?
Today 02:31 AM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
Yesterday 01:00 PM
COT report – 20 Jan 2025
Yesterday 12:14 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak
Yesterday 11:21 AM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Forex articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
COT report – 20 Jan 2025
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 12:14 PM
    aus_07
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:21 AM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 18, 2025 12:00 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday – January 17, 2025
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 17, 2025 12:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.