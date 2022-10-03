Gold and silver jump on weak US ISM, yields

Out of the two metals, silver was the most impressive as it jumped over 7%, the most since Feb 2021

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 3, 2022 4:39 PM
Gold nuggets
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Gold and especially silver have rallied sharply today on the back of weakness in US dollar and bond yields, to start the final quarter of the year on a firm footing. There were a few surprises in US data, suggesting the world’s largest economy is slowing down, thus reducing the need for aggressive rate increases. But after a bruising year, will precious metals be able to hold onto their gains and kick on from here? Or will the sellers return as they often have, and defend their ground?

Among today’s downwards surprises in US data were construction spending, which fell by a more-than-expected 0.7 percent.

The manufacturing PMI for September was nearly 2 points lower compared to the previous month’s report, at 50.9. But the devil was in the detail. New orders fell by over 4 points, while employment slipped by 5.5 points, potentially pointing to a weak non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

Out of the two metals, silver was the most impressive as it jumped over 7%, the most since Feb 2021, as yields fell on the back of BoE's temporary bond buying programme and disappointing US ISM manufacturing PMI data.  But it is now near key resistance at $20.45, which had previously acted as support. A clean break above here is still needed to brighten the metal’s outlook, especially with gold also holding at a major resistance area.

 

silver

 

After last week’s bounce and today’s firm prices, gold is now testing old long-term support around $1675 to $1690 area (also last year's low). It needs to break above this area on a daily closing basis to confirm a bullish reversal. Otherwise, the downtrend remains intact.

 

gold

The Fed's hawkish tone hasn't changed much in recent data, so there's no compelling reason why the dollar or US bond yields would fall significantly from here. But they are both down today and this is offering the bulls an excuse to buy gold and silver with a bit of conviction.

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Gold Silver Commodities ISM
Latest market news
View more news
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Germany's Ifo, ZEW Data Mixed; DAX Faces Key Support
Yesterday 01:36 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:40 AM
    Research
    ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:06 PM
      channel_05
      US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
      By:
      David Song
      Yesterday 07:45 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        Yesterday 06:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.