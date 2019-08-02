Market Brief AsExpected NFP Dwarfed by Tariff Hangover

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 2, 2019 6:03 PM
1 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
  • Non-Farm Payrolls showed the US economy added 164k jobs in July, exactly as expected by economists. Previous job growth was revised slightly lower, though the wage component of the report beat expectations at +0.3% m/m. The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7% due to higher participation in the labor market (a so-called “good” rise in unemployment).
  • Confirming many traders’ suspicions from yesterday, CNBC reported that President Trump was “open to delaying or halting new tariffs” if China takes positive action. Meanwhile, Chinese media stated that Beijing “won’t give an inch” to Trump.
  • FX: The safe haven Swiss franc and Japanese yen were the strongest major currencies on the day, while the China-linked Australian and New Zealand dollars brought up the rear.
  • Commodities: Gold tacked on another 1.5% today, while oil recovered nearly 3% after yesterday’s shellacking. Copper is testing a 2-year low on global trade tensions.

 

  • US indices recovered off their midday, but still closed lower on the day.
  • REITS (XLRE) were the strongest sector while Technology (XLK) brought up the rear.
  • See the key economic reports and trends we'll be watching in the week to come!
  • Stocks on the Move:
    • Oil giants Exxon (XOM, -1%) and Chevron (CVX, +0%) saw lackluster reactions to earnings reports.
    • Apple (AAPL, -2%) and Goldman Sachs (GS, -1%) were the biggest contributors to the Dow’s weakness today.
    • Value stalwarts Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, +1%) and Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) were able to buck the weak trend of the broader indices.

Related tags: Shares market Forex

Latest market news

Indices mark time waiting for the Fed
Yesterday 05:47 PM
USD/JPY Outlook: Currency Pair of the Week
Yesterday 04:45 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: META earnings to decline for 6th straight quarter?
Yesterday 03:32 PM
S&P500 forecast: Calm before earnings ramp up this week
Yesterday 01:01 PM
EUR/USD forecast, USD/CAD forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:29 AM
Commitment of traders report (COT):
Yesterday 01:20 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Shares market articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, pharmaceuticals, oil giants and UK banks
By:
Joshua Warner
April 21, 2023 03:10 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    April 21, 2023 12:10 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Where next for MSFT stock ahead of Q3 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      April 21, 2023 08:58 AM
        Android phone with google apps
        Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Alphabet stock in play ahead of Q1 earnings
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        April 21, 2023 08:09 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.