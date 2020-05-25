Meituan Dianping Jumped on Better Than Expected 1Q Result

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 26, 2020 1:42 AM
0 views
Rocket taking off on a bright day
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Meituan Dianping (3690), a group buying website for food delivery services and retail services, announced that 1Q net loss widened to 1.58 billion yuan, beating the expectation of the net loss of 1.66 billion yuan, from 1.43 billion yuan in the prior-year period and operating loss increased to 1.72 billion yuan from 1.30 billion yuan on revenue of 16.75 billion yuan, down 12.6% on year.

From a technical point of view, the stock reached a new record high on the daily chart, suggesting a strong uptrend for the prices. The prices stand above the previous high at HK$116.00 and also are supported by a rising 20-day moving average.However, the RSI is above its overbought level at 70. Bullish readers should wait for a consolidation first.

The key support level would be located at HK$116 (the high of January and the previous low on May 25), while the resistance levels would be located at HK$144 (around 161.8% retracement level of previous correction) and HK$162 (around 200% retracement level).


Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Tech Stocks China

Latest market news

AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
Yesterday 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Yesterday 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Yesterday 07:04 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Yesterday 01:06 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
Yesterday 12:37 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
Yesterday 12:02 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 12:02 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 09:50 AM
      Close-up of stock market board
      ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      Yesterday 08:00 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 07:15 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.