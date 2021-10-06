Natural Gas goes nuclear, Russia rides to the rescue…but is it enough?

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 6, 2021 4:29 PM
21 views
Oil extraction
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

For those across Europe (and much of the world), the economic and market story to watch is the energy crisis. After edging higher throughout the summer, energy prices on the continent have exploded higher over the last 10 weeks in particular, with Natural Gas prices in particular nearly quadrupling over the last six months:

fxBBGEuropeanEnergyPrices

 

Source: Bloomberg

As my colleague Tony Sycamore explained last week, the shortages in the UK specifically are due to a confluence of factors including panic buying after BP’s warning that it would “temporarily” close petrol stations, a Brexit-driven shortage of drivers, and supply chain disruptions. Regardless of the initial catalyst, fears of a shortage have become a self-fulfilling prophecy, with individuals and firms accelerating purchases to buy any supply they can ahead of continued price increases.

With stakeholders hoarding natural gas in the brick-and-mortar world, we’ve also see a surge in trading activity in Natural Gas across our StoneX retail platforms as traders look to capitalize on the volatility. Total trading volume in natural gas products rose 82% in August, then more than tripled in September, and so far early in October, natural gas volumes are tracking toward another 20%+ rise on top of September’s lofty total.

Today brought a modicum of good news for energy-strapped European nations: Russia has offered to increase natural gas exports to the continent, potentially to record highs, on its recently completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline. These headlines have, at least temporarily, broken the proverbial fever for natural gas prices, with prices on falling nearly 8% on the day to below $6.00/MMBtu.

So does this mark the moment of “peak panic” for the natural gas market?

While it’s certainly possible, the fundamental issues across the energy markets are complicated, and there are no quick fixes for them. As the chart below shows, the price of natural gas is still holding above both its shorter-term 21-day EMA and its medium-term 50-day EMA, with prices still comfortably in the middle of the recent bullish channel, so the path of least resistance from a technical perspective is still to the topside for natural gas:

fxnaturalgas10062021

 

Source: TradingView, StoneX

At this point, traders would need to see a break below at least the 21-day EMA and bullish channel in the low $5.00s to erase the near-term bullish bias. Until then, Russia’s “white knight” offer notwithstanding, fears of rising prices may remain the dominant theme in the natural gas markets.

For those who aren’t able to trade natural gas directly in their region, the commodity tends to have a strong correlation with the USD/RUB pair, which is probing 15-month lows as we go to press. See my colleague Joe Perry’s article from last month discussing the correlation and implications for FX traders!

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Energy Russia USD RUB putin

Latest market news

A surprise OPEC+ output cut is a thorn in the side for disinflation
Today 12:39 AM
The Week Ahead: ISM, PMI’s, NFP and two CB meetings in focus
April 1, 2023 11:23 AM
Moderating inflation data boosts Indices, Commodities
March 31, 2023 07:52 PM
S&P 500 forecast- Inflation eases lifting stocks: US Open
March 31, 2023 12:28 PM
Earnings This Week: Constellation Brands, Hilton Food and EnQuest
March 31, 2023 12:12 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GOLD and AUD/NZD Forecast: Forex Friday
March 31, 2023 12:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Energy articles

Screen showing share price of 22,450
How to trade and invest in nuclear fusion stocks
By:
Rebecca Cattlin
February 6, 2023 09:30 AM
    Research
    Daily natural gas market update - 3 January [Institutional research preview]
    By:
    Global Author
    January 3, 2023 08:58 PM
      Commodities slump as dollar rebounds
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      November 17, 2022 05:30 PM
        Oil extraction
        WTI falls as demand concerns intensify
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 16, 2022 03:06 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.