New Zealand Asks for Help NZD Likes It NZDUSD NZDJPY EURNZD

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
November 24, 2020 12:02 PM
79 views
Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

Early in today’s Asian session, New Zealand’s Finance Minister Grant Robertson wrote to RBNZ Governor Orr and asked him to factor in house price stability when considering monetary policy.  As a result of lower interest rates, housing prices in New Zealand have skyrocketed and the government is receiving some backlash regarding inequality.  As this request would imply, the government is asking the RBNZ to use caution when considering lowering interest rates further.  The New Zealand Dollar has been strong as of  late, and the news only helped to strengthen the Kiwi.

NZD/USD

Granted, NZD/USD has been primarily been driven by the US Dollar over the last number of sessions, however on the news, the pair jumped higher from .6929 to .6983.  The pair later tested the  psychological .7000 level, however failed to remain above it.  On a very short-term timeframe, NZD/USD then pulled back to the 50% retracement from yesterdays lows to todays highs near .6950.  Watch for intraday resistance near .6975 before trying to recapture the .7000 level.  Support is at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the previously mentioned timeframe and horizontal support near .6937, then yesterday’s lows near .6896.

Market chart demonstrating New Zealand Asks For Help NZD Likes It NZD/USD. Published in November 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

 NZD/JPY

On a 240-minute timeframe, NZDJPY, broke out of the pennant formation on the news and halted after testing the recent highs near 72.80.  The ultimate target for the breakout from the pennant formation is near 74.75, which is also longer-term horizontal resistance.  However, the RSI is overbought and may be ripe for a pullback for bulls to get long.  Short term support is at 72.23.

Market chart demonstrating New Zealand Asks For Help - NZD/JPY. Published in November 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

EUR/NZD

EUR/NZD has been trading lower since mid-October and recently has been forming a descending wedge on a 240-minute timeframe.  However, more recently, price broke below a descending triangle and broke lower on the news, testing the bottom trendline of the wedge near 1.6947.  EUR/NZD has since taken back some of those losses and bounced to horizontal resistance at the base of the triangle near 1.7050.  Watch for bears (NZD bulls) to add to shorts and look for another test of the bottom trendline, now near 1.6900.  Resistance above near 1.7125.

Market chart demonstrating New Zealand Asks For Help - EUR/NZD. Published in November 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

The New Zealand Dollar has continued to be strong vs many of its major counterparts.   The move in the US Dollar seems to have taken control of NZD/USD for the short term, however the news from the Asian session helped propel the Kiwi’s strength.  Watch for dips in the New Zealand Dollar to continue to be bought. 

Over the next few days, watch for liquidity to dry up heading into the US holiday.  Keep stops tight as there could be some extended volatility during the US holiday sessions!




Related tags: Forex NZD EUR JPY USD

Latest market news

Recession worries hit Indices, Oil stronger
Today 06:32 PM
GBP/USD rally halted ahead of June 2022 high
Today 05:55 PM
What is mean reversion in trading and how do you use it?
Today 03:00 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks mixed after banks impress, retail sales drop
Today 12:55 PM
Dollar Outlook: Dollar down for 5th week - Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Tesla and Netflix
Today 08:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Day trader looking at trading screens
What is mean reversion in trading and how do you use it?
By:
Rebecca Cattlin
Today 03:00 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Dollar Outlook: Dollar down for 5th week - Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 11:30 AM
      Research
      EUR/USD and gold outlook: USD continues fall ahead of key US data
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 04:21 AM
        Research
        Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 02:31 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.