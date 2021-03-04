NFP preview When will jobs growth get back into gear

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 4, 2021 11:25 AM
7 views
Jobs
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Overview

After a blistering recovery from the pandemic-induced recession through Q2 and Q3 of last year, the US labor market has downshifted sharply. Over the last three months, the NFP report has shown total job creation of just 86k jobs, a pitiful pace of less than 30k net new jobs per month.

Despite the lackluster employment figures of late, economists are optimistic that the US economy will start to accelerate sharply in the coming months as vaccinations pick up and another (likely) stimulus bill gets approved by Congress. For the month of February, economists are anticipating a 185k reading in Non-Farm Payrolls, with average hourly earnings expected to rise 0.2% m/m again this month.

Infographic with key metrics in the US economy around jobs and inflation . Published in March 2021 Source: NFP

Source: StoneX

Are these expectations justified? We dive into the key leading indicators for Friday’s critical jobs report below!

NFP forecast

As regular readers know, there are four historically reliable leading indicators that we watch to help handicap each month’s NFP report:

  • The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Employment component slipped to 52.7, down from last month’s 55.2 reading.
  • The ISM Manufacturing PMI Employment component improved modestly, rising to 54.4 from last month’s 52.6 reading.
  • The ADP Employment report came in at just 117k net new jobs below expectations and last month’s upwardly-revised 195k print.
  • Finally, the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims fell to 791k, down notably from last month’s 857k reading.

As we’ve noted repeatedly over the last few months, traders should take any forward-looking economic estimates with a massive grain of salt given the truly unparalleled global economic disruption as a result of COVID-19’s spread. That said, weighing the data and our internal models, the leading indicators point to a worse-than-expected reading from the February NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 50-150k range, albeit with a bigger band of uncertainty than ever given the current state of affairs.

Regardless, the month-to-month fluctuations in this report are notoriously difficult to predict, so we wouldn’t put too much stock into any forecasts (including ours). As always, the other aspects of the release, prominently including the closely-watched average hourly earnings figure, will likely be just as important as the headline figure itself.

Potential NFP market reaction

Earnings <0.1%

Earnings 0.1-0.3%

Earnings > 0.3%

< 140k jobs

Bearish USD

Slightly bearish USD

Neutral USD

140k-220k jobs

Slightly bearish USD

Neutral USD

Slightly bullish USD

> 220k jobs

Neutral USD

Slightly bullish USD

Bullish USD

After getting walloped through the last three quarters of 2020, the US dollar has stabilized against its major rivals so far in 2021, though the world’s reserve currency hasn’t seen much in the way of buying pressure lately.

If we see a stronger-than-anticipated NFP reading, traders may look to the EUR/USD as a possible sell candidate. The world’s most widely-traded currency pair is approaching the bottom of the 1.1950-1.2225 range that has contained rates for the past seven weeks, an da break below that area could open the door for a deeper retracement toward 1.1800 as we move through the month of March.

On the other hand, GBP/USD is poised to benefit from a potentially soft US jobs report. The pair is riding its 21-day EMA higher and has shown signs of forming a based this week after pulling back from last week’s multi-year highs. A weak jobs report could be just the bullish catalyst that cable needs to resume its established uptrend.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities and register for our FREE NFP webinar here!




Related tags: Forex Forex USD NFP

Latest market news

Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 09:50 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower bond yields in see-saw markets
Yesterday 05:32 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Short-covering boost for stocks in tumultuous week
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Costco and Carnival
Yesterday 02:36 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise but are set for heavy weekly losses
Yesterday 01:09 PM
Problems with the Magnificent Seven Stocks
Yesterday 12:39 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Yields in focus – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:00 AM
    Tumbleweed on a concrete floor
    How to trade low volatility: strategies for quiet markets
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    Yesterday 09:23 AM
      USD/JPY falters around 148 ahead of CPI and BOJ: Asian Open 22/09/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 21, 2023 11:07 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Volatility trading guide: its causes and the most volatile markets
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        September 21, 2023 03:21 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.