Nikkei 225: downside risks building as fundamentals start to turn

David Scutt 125
By:  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 7:32 AM
7 views
japan_01
David Scutt 125
By:  ,  Market Analyst

With its major trading partner struggling, domestic economy soft and with government officials threatening to intervene to support the yen on an almost daily basis, Japan’s Nikkei 225 appears susceptible to downside having surged to fresh multi-decade highs earlier this year.

Nikkei 225 fundamentals starting to turn

From a fundamental perspective, we know China’s economy is struggling relative to periods of the past, creating stiffening headwinds for exporters given it’s Japan’s largest trading partner. In July alone, exports to China slumped 13.4%, the eighth consecutive monthly decline reported.

Domestically, Japan’s household sector is also weak, demonstrated by Friday’s Q2 GDP update which revealed private consumption, which accounts for more than half of the economy, slumped 0.6% between April and June, adding to even more pronounced weakness in household spending data for July. With real, inflation-adjusted wages falling for an 16th consecutive month, according to separate data released on Friday, there’s little optimism for a turnaround in spending anytime soon.

The rapidly weakening Japanese yen, which has been a positive for exporters as it makes their goods more competitive relative to offshore rivals, may also be nearing it’s end with Japanese policymakers becoming increasingly agitated by relentless decline against the US dollar. Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki was the latest to issue a warning on Friday, telling markets he wouldn't rule out any options to limit fluctuations in the yen, mirroring a similar warning from his deputy Masato Kanda on Wednesday.

Even though the USD/JPY move largely reflects fundamentals such as widening yield differentials between the two nations, the consistent threat of market intervention suggests any further upside is likely to be hard won from here.

That’s important on the outlook for Japanese export earnings. Combined with softness in the domestic economy, downside risks for Japanese equities are not difficult to see.

Nikkei 225 price action has not been convincing

Recent price action on the charts is also not convincing. A break of the downtrend that began in June failed earlier this week, completing the fourth lower-high in succession. It is currently resting on it’s 50-day moving average, an indicator the index has respected on numerous occasions over the past few years.

As things stand, there’s still no compelling signal on where the directional risks lie. But should the index fall to around 32,000, the case for further downside will become more convincing, potentially opening the door to a move to 31250, 30700 or lower.

Nikkei 225 Sept 8

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: Nikkei USD/JPY Indices FX

Latest market news

US CPI, ECB and a slew of China data: The Week Ahead – 08/09/2023
Today 05:19 AM
ASX 200: Bearish technical signals point to growing downside risks
Today 02:21 AM
USD/JPY saw a lively start at the Tokyo open, USD/CNH breaks out
Today 01:38 AM
“Bond-cano” eruption risk could spark renewed USD upside
Today 01:01 AM
Gold stabilises around support, USD/CNH hints at breakout: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:37 PM
Nasdaq slide continues, Oil sees profit taking
Yesterday 05:39 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Nikkei articles

Research
USD/JPY breaks higher. Nikkei 225 next?
By:
David Scutt
August 15, 2023 01:23 AM
    Research
    Nikkei 225 analysis: Nikkei hits 30k following strong GDP data
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 17, 2023 01:51 AM
      Japanese Flag
      Not for the first time, the BOJ spite the hype (presser pending…)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 18, 2023 05:14 AM
        downtrend chart
        Index in Focus: Nikkei 225 Index
        By:
        January 13, 2023 04:11 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.