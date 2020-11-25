Pattern Play LKQ Corporation

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 25, 2020 12:05 PM
1 views
Market trader analysing data
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
LKQ Corporation (LKQ), a leading global distributor of non-OEM (not the Original Equipment Manufacturer) automotive parts, broke out to the upside of a short-term bullish pennant on Tuesday, November 24th. The RSI is above its neutrality area of 50. The simple moving averages (SMA) are set-up in a bullish manner, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA. Price will likely consolidate above the upper trendline of the pattern before advancing towards the 2020 high of about 38.50. If price can breakout above 38.50, then price should advance towards 41.25, a level last reached in early 2018. On the other hand, if price falls below the upper trendline of the pattern, then traders should look to 33.25 for a bounce. If price fails to rebound off of 33.25 it would be a bearish signal that could send price tumbling back to 29.50.        



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Stocks Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Instacart IPO: Everything you need to know about Instacart
Today 03:53 PM
Instacart IPO: Slowdown and losses to test Instacart stock valuation
Today 03:23 PM
GBP/USD outlook: Inflation and central bank meetings take center stage – BoE Preview
Today 01:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks steady as the 2-day FOMC meeting begins
Today 12:47 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 19, 2023
Today 11:44 AM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, DXY and Gold in focus - Technical Tuesday
Today 11:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Stocks articles

Instacart IPO
Instacart IPO: Everything you need to know about Instacart
By:
Rebecca Cattlin
Today 03:53 PM
    Instacart IPO: Slowdown and losses to test Instacart stock valuation
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 03:23 PM
      channel_03
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 19, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 11:44 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        Nasdaq 100: higher, flatter Fed funds profile a headwind for tech stocks
        By:
        David Scutt
        Today 04:19 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.