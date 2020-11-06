Richemont 1H earnings beat market expectations

November 6, 2020 5:24 AM
Richemont, a luxury goods holding company, posted 1H net profit sank 82% on year to 159 million euros and operating profit declined 61% to 452 million euros on revenue of 5.48 billion euros, down 26% (-25% at constant exchange rates). Richemont 1H figures beat market expectations. In addition, the luxury group announced a collaboration between the online sales platform Farfetch and Alibaba in China.

From a chartist’s point of view, the stock price escaped from its lateral consolidation move thanks to a bullish gap opened this morning. However, prices remain capped by a declining trend line in place since 2018 highs. A price pullback cannot be ruled out towards the new support threshold at 63.4CHF before prices resume their up trend. A break above 72.3CHF would validate a bullish signal and would call for a recovery towards 82.1CHF and 89.5CHF. Alternatively, a push below 63.4CHF would open a path to see the key horizontal support at 56.2CHF.

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.