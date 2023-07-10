Russell 2000 ahead in lackluster market

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Monday 9:06 PM
0 views
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Few assets were in the green this morning, with defensive stocks in the broadly based Russell 2000 ahead. Otherwise, Wall Street lacks direction ahead of this week's consumer and producer price inflation data, anticipated weak second quarter earnings reports, and a sluggish Chinese economy. Key data later this week include core CPI and core PPI for June, expected to fall back to 5.0% (5.3% last month) and 2.8% (2.8% prior), well above the Fed’s target range, and likely to set the tone for the interest rate outlook.

Bottom-line: risk-off.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Bleak Q2 earnings season expected

Forecast second-quarter earnings are expected to make a bleak start this week, with all eyes on Banks and Tech stocks looking to justify recent price performance. Consensus estimates for S&P 500 companies project a 7% decline in earnings per share in Q2, the steepest decline since 2020. Consumer discretionary, utility and communications services are the only sectors expected to see higher second-quarter earnings.

Soft-landing redux, with stubborn inflation

Debating an economic soft-landing is again popular. The latest jobs report that showed a tightening labor market, an improving housing market amid a shortage in supply, and a rise in consumer sentiment. While we are seeing early signs of the Fed’s monetary tightening slowing the economy, it might not yet have done enough. Fed members want to give their policy time to work, but they also do not want to give inflation a tighter grip on the economy by being too slow to respond.

An overwhelming majority of consumer home loans are less than five years old at very low interest rates. That gives them some staying power, and immunity to rate rises, while keeping the supply of housing very tight as new buyers continually come on to the market. Consumer sentiment is rising as job loss fears are declining and wages are going up. This suggests that core inflation, expected to remain above 5% this week, is still well above the Fed’s 2% mandate. Inflation might not be transitory.

China entering deflation?

China could be sliding into the type of deflationary cycle which hamstrung the Japanese economy for a decade. China’s CPI fell 0.2% month-on-month in June, and was flat year-on-year. China’s core CPI that excludes the more volatile food and energy sectors declined 0.1% month-on-month, and was up 0.4% year-on-year. Today’s data raises warning flags for the Chinese economy. Of particular interest, clothing prices – a measure of consumer sentiment – fell 0.2% month-on-month in June. Transportation and household goods and services prices fell 0.5% month-on-month in June.

Ukraine grain initiative ending?

With just one week left in the current Ukraine grain initiative, Russia doesn’t even appear interested in talking about another extension. Look for Ukraine to shift to its “Plan B” at some point soon and to continue to ship absent a deal, but it’s yet to be seen whether shippers will be willing to take the risk or not, and if so, at what pace. The primary question then will be, how will Russia respond? And what will further restrictions in grain exports mean for commodity prices?

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Equity markets

  • Markets trod water this morning, with the Russell 2000 up 1.4% while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 were flat
  • Global markets were mixed, with the DAX and FTSE 100 up 0.5% and 0.2% respectively, and the Nikkei 225 off 0.6%
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, rose to 15.2

Currencies and Bonds

  • The dollar index fell 0.3% against a basket of currencies to 102.0
  • Euro/dollar rose 0.3%, while Sterling/dollar was unchanged
  • Bonds rallied, with yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries falling to 4.85% and 3.99% respectively

Commodities

  • Gold prices were unchanged at $1,930 per ounce
  • Crude oil prices fell 0.2% to $73.7 per barrel
  • Grain and oilseed markets rallied ahead of Wednesday's USDA WASDE crop report

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: [email protected]

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: [email protected]

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

USD/CAD outlook: Currency pair of the week
Today 04:20 PM
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Double Top or Pause at 1.2850?
Today 02:35 PM
S&P500 Outlook: Stocks broadly flat ahead of a key week
Today 01:07 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Dollar bulls not done yet
Today 12:29 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 10, 2023
Today 12:15 PM
Most traded stocks this week: Tesla, NVIDIA and Microsoft
Today 09:40 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest US articles

Research
Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
By:
Paul Walton
July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
    Research
    Strong labor market equals weaker financial markets
    By:
    Paul Walton
    July 6, 2023 05:33 PM
      Research
      NASDAQ weak, Oil rallies
      By:
      Paul Walton
      July 5, 2023 06:30 PM
        Oil extraction
        Oil price volatile on supply/demand news
        By:
        Paul Walton
        July 4, 2023 11:26 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.