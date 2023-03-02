Suderman says: financial markets bounce on hopes recession will be avoided

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
March 2, 2023 6:34 PM
8 views
An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Business confidence is picking up amid evidence that inflation has peaked, but don’t expect central banks to ease off rate rises. Higher inflation could be here to stay a while, but financial markets appear to have priced in this view. Stocks moved modestly higher, led by the Tech sector, Treasury yields pulled back from recent highs, and the economy still showed signs of growth led by services.

Stocks rallied, reversing recent weakness

  • The tech-heavy NASDAQ rose from the bell, up almost 1.7% by mid-afternoon
  • The VIX, Wall Street's fear index, fell to a fresh two-week low below 19
  • The dollar index traded well-off its session lows, near 104.8
  • Yields on 2-year and 10-year Treasuries traded at 4.88% and 3.99%, respectively, widening the yield curve between short- and long-dated bonds

Russian surge in Ukraine war might prompt high grain prices

  • Russia is on the cusp of its first significant victory in six months, as its troops besiege the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, and this might signal an end to the “grain initiative” which permits Ukrainian exports
  • While most think this deal will be continued, there is a risk that Russian changes its mind and attacks ships and ports – reducing grain exports and causing higher prices

Commodities spurred by stronger buying, easing recession fears and politics

  • We saw new speculative money coming into the commodity sector, prompting stronger grain and oilseed prices
  • Crude oil prices were 1% higher, mostly tied to stronger Chinese economic data
  • Corn and soybean prices were positive, helped by supply issues in Latin America and dews from Ukraine
  • However, wheat supply issues might soon be a thing of the past. The door is open for GMO, or genetically modified, wheat – with its successful introduction in Argentina and Brazil – such that US acceptance can’t be far behind

US economic growth still evident, strongest in services

  • For February, the US Purchasing Managers Survey composite index was at 50.1, with the services component at 50.6. The Institute of Supply Management's survey services component was at 55.1, very strong. In both cases, an index above 50 indicates economic expansion
  • The service sector continues to see the strongest growth, good for the economy but bad for inflation (given its dependence on labor)

European growth tracks US, avoiding recession

  • Europe’s economy is tracking the US, with the service sector leading the way toward a better-than-expected recovery and hopes that recession will be avoided
  • Also in February, the S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers Index rose to an eight-month high 52.0, up from 50.3 in January, reflecting rising business optimism

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist

Contact: [email protected]

Related tags: US Bonds Nokia US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US earnings US economy US Election US equities

Latest market news

Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
Yesterday 06:53 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 12:56 PM
Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
Yesterday 11:30 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:05 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest US articles

FXEU Oil Trading
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 05:34 PM
    An office of traders with multiple trading screens
    Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
    By:
    Paul Walton
    Yesterday 05:34 PM
      Molten metal
      Baseline: Peru announces reopening of key mining corridor, adding copper exports to world supply
      By:
      Paul Walton
      Yesterday 11:00 AM
        An office of traders with multiple trading screens
        European rate rises and bank bailouts calm global markets
        By:
        Paul Walton
        March 16, 2023 05:34 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.