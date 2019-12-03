Tariffs Tariffs and More Tariffs

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
December 3, 2019 12:11 PM
6 views
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

Yesterday,  US President Trump decided enough is enough already.  First, he restored tariffs on Argentina and Brazil for aluminum and steel imports to the United States. He cited a “massive devaluation of their currencies”, which in turn hurts American farmers.  Later in the day, it was determined after a five-month investigation that a French digital tax discriminated against American Internet companies.  As a result,  tariffs of up to $2.4 billion on French consumer imports to the United States was proposed.  In addition,  ISM Manufacturing Data was worse than expected in the United States.  Combine these factors together, and most major stock indices were down near 1% yesterday.  In addition, the US Dollar Index was also down 0.5%.  

Today, President Trump said, “I have no deadline on China deal and it might be better to wait until after November 2020 election”.  And later, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said, “December 15th tariffs on Chinese imports will be applied unless there is some real reason to postpone them, such as substantive progress in talks”.  Stocks continued to sell off today, with major indices currently down nearly another 1%.

Market chart analysis of the S&P 500. Published in Dec 2019 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Although the S&P 500 is down nearly 80 handles in two days, price still has room to run down towards 3065, which is the upward sloping trendline dating back to September 2018.    There is also horizontal support just below that level near 3060.    Psychological resistance now comes across back at 3100, and then horizontal and trendline resistance on the 240-minute timeframe near 3113.

Market chart showing positive performance on the S&P 500 index. Published in Dec 2019 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

However, there is one big difference between yesterday and today in terms of market action.  Yesterday the DXY participated and sold off.  The bond market was relatively muted.  Today, the bond market is rallying and the DXY is close to unchanged.  Bond prices and yields are inversely related, so as bond prices go bid, yields move lower.  US 10 Year Yields are down nearly -5.7% at 1.72.   This is the third time yields have tested this level, as it is the 50% retracement level from the lows on October 8th to the highs on November 7th.  If bonds continue to rally, yields will continue to fall.  The next level of support for yields is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the previously mentioned timeframe at 1.684.

Market chart analysis of US government bonds (10 year) . Published in Dec 2019 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

As the markets are currently in risk off mode, watch for comments and headlines to try and soften the blow of the tariffs and the possible US-China trade deal delay.  With the markets down about 2% in two days, support levels may hold as the market takes a breather ahead of ADP payrolls tomorrow and NFP on Friday.


Related tags: Bonds Dollar Interest rates Trade War Trump USD Forex

Latest market news

S&P 500 at risk in ‘gathering storm’
Today 11:07 AM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
May 19, 2023 09:32 PM
Fed talk on rate hikes hits Dow Jones, benefits Gold
May 19, 2023 07:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX poised to close the week at 1-year highs
May 19, 2023 06:22 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise as attention turns to Fed Powell
May 19, 2023 12:51 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold forecast: Forex Friday
May 19, 2023 12:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Bonds articles

Stock exchange building fascia
S&P 500 at risk in ‘gathering storm’
By:
Paul Walton
Today 11:07 AM
    Research
    Fed talk on rate hikes hits Dow Jones, benefits Gold
    By:
    Paul Walton
    May 19, 2023 07:11 PM
      Research
      NASDAQ and US Dollar rally, Gold and Oil dip
      By:
      Paul Walton
      May 18, 2023 05:32 PM
        Research
        Debt talk optimism buoys S&P 500, regional Banks end losing streak, Gold dips
        By:
        Paul Walton
        May 17, 2023 06:03 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.