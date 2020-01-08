The Kiwi Low Hanging Fruit

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
January 8, 2020 2:38 AM
7 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

The Kiwi – Low Hanging Fruit?

It's been a turbulent session, but that’s not to say risk cannot pick itself back up from here. If Trump allows.

 

Market chart comparing New Zealand Dollar(NZD)/US Dollar(USD) over 3 month period . Published in January 2020 by FOREX.com

It was clearly a game of two halves for traders, with risk-off dominating the first half upon news of Iran attacking US bases in Iraq. Yet fears subsided and markets reversed course when it was confirmed the US suffered no casualties and that President Trump didn’t appear to want to retaliate.

He’s due to provide an official statement “tomorrow morning” (Wednesday AM US) which is not the wording one would expect from someone ready to act. So, for now at least, markets are able to catch their breath and regroup.

Assuming tensions don’t escalate once more, markets may be able to focus on fundamentals and shy away from geopolitical drivers. If so, it could allow us to revert to our core view on bullish NZD, which has clearly taken a hit and allowed it to undergo a much-needed retracement.

Please note, the purpose here is to assess the potential for NZD pairs to form swing lows. Given the sensitivity to Middle East headlines, allow for volatility around current levels. Furthermore, we’d likely need to see sentiment swing back to clear risk-on to help such pairs bounce accordingly.


Market chart - NZD vs USD - Published January 2020 by FOREX.com

NZD/USD: The Kiwi remains within its bullish channel and is trying to find support above the 20-day eMA. Around current levels, its on track for a bullish hammer on the daily chart, although we still have the European and US sessions ahead of us. Still, with such a strong trend structure, NZD/USD is a suitable candidate for ‘dip’ traders, so we’ll continue to monitor its potential for a swing low to form and momentum realign with its bullish trend.

 

Market chart - EUR vs NZD - Published January 2020 by FOREX.com

EUR/NZD: Having retraced from its January low, we’re looking for evidence of a swing high. With yesterday’s bearish pinbar, the near-bearish hammer the prior session and today’s sharp reversal, the case for a swing high is building. Furthermore, price action is respecting the lower trendline of the broken channel. Whilst the trendline holds, traders could take a break of the pinbar low (1.6758) that the bears are back in control. Given the yield differential between RBNZ and ECB base rates, this currency provides a positive carry.

 

Market chart - NZD vs JPY- Published January 2020 by FOREX.com

NZD/JPY: Another kiwi cross at a key level. We’ve seen an intraday break of the October trendline but it did find support at the 50-day eMA. A bullish pinbar close would be encouraging, as would a rally in the US session if Trump’s statement isn’t too warmongering.

Usually we’d expect AUD/JPY to be ‘the’ go to FX barometer of risk but due to their wildfires and expectations of an RBA cut in February, NZD/JPY takes its place. Therefor a rise in Middle East tensions could send this sharply lower, or higher if they fail to materialise (in line with our core bullish view).

 

Market chart - NZD vs CHF - Published January 2020 by FOREX.com

NZD/CHF: The trend structure is not as strong compared with NZD/USD, but it does trade within a bullish channel. We also like how today’s low respected both the lower trendline and 0.6405 support before reversing (0.6400 is a pivotal level going forward). It also provides a positive carry, so if you’re bullish on NZD for the ‘long’ haul, it could be suitable for a longer hold time.


Related Analysis:
AUDNZD Considers Bearish Breakout


Related tags: Forex New Zealand

Latest market news

S&P 500, Nikkei 225 analysis: Can someone let the dead cat bounce out?
Today 01:48 AM
WTI crude oil plunges, USD, yields retrace: Asian Open – 05/10/2023
Yesterday 10:13 PM
Major sell-off in Oil, Nasdaq rallies as bond yields fall
Yesterday 04:41 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks remain in bearish mode despite bounce
Yesterday 04:00 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Top 4 oversold stocks to watch
Yesterday 02:23 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast Stocks rise as ADP payrolls drop sharply
Yesterday 01:14 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Forex articles

downtrend chart
EUR/USD analysis: Euro finds relief ahead of key US data
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:00 PM
    germany_03
    EUR/USD looks at 1.04, DAX considers break of 15k: European open – 04/10/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 05:05 AM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      NZD/USD turns lower as the RBNZ hold rates once more
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 01:51 AM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY falls on apparent BOJ intervention, ASX hits 6-month low: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 3, 2023 09:35 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.