Tough Brexit Talks

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 7, 2020 4:09 AM
1 views
UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Yesterday, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to put E.U. negotiators under pressure by saying the U.K. will quit Brexit talks if no deal is agreed by Oct. 15. He also claimed that U.K. would prosper in no-deal Brexit. The 8th round of negotiations will start tomorrow.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, GBP/USD remains on the upside, supported by its rising 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI remains within its buying area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 1.2990. The nearest resistance would be set at 2019 high at 1.3515 and a second one would be set at previous overlap at 1.3770 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex GBP

Latest market news

Nasdaq extends winning streak
Yesterday 06:24 PM
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Accenture and Halfords
Yesterday 02:20 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks head for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 01:15 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:25 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Valuations look lofty as it hits 14-month high
Yesterday 10:17 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:23 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Research
USD/JPY, ASX 200 Analysis: The ECB hike rates, BOJ next up
By:
Matt Simpson
June 15, 2023 10:10 PM
    Research
    AUD/NZD, AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: NZ enters a technical recession
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 14, 2023 11:06 PM
      Research
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: Currencies tread water ahead of today's FOMC meeting
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 14, 2023 05:35 AM
        Research
        DAX, FTSE Analysis: The DAX gets back in its box ahead of ECB meeting
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 12, 2023 04:50 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.