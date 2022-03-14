Two trades to watch: DAX, EUR/GBP

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 14, 2022 9:18 AM
21 views
Germany flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

DAX adds to last week’s gains on Ukraine optimism

Along with its European peers, the DAX is heading for a stronger start on the open on hopes of a peaceful end to the Ukraine crisis.

The next round of peace talks is due today, and both sides sound the most positive yet over the prospects for the negotiations.

According to US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, Russia showed signs of willingness to progress negotiations.  That said, the fighting continues on the ground.

There is no high impacting German data due; investors will remain focused on Russia Ukraine developments.

Where next for the DAX?

The DAX is extending its rebound from 12480 to the 2022 low. The move over the falling trendline dating back to mid -February and the bullish crossover on the MACD keep buyers hopeful of further upside. A move above 14090 last week’s high is needed to test 14800, a level that has offered support several times over the past year.

Meanwhile, sellers are still encouraged by the 60 SMA crossing below the 100 SMA. Sellers would be looking for a move below 13250 Friday’s low to open the door to 13000 round number. A move below 12500 could spark a steeper selloff.

 

DAX chart

EUR/GBP rises on upbeat mood, BoE moves into focus

EURGBP is heading higher at the start of the week, adding to gains from last week.

The improved sentiment surrounding Ukraine is helping to buoy the euro. Meanwhile, the pound is falling ahead of the BoE rate decision later in the week.

Spanish retail sales rebounded strongly in January, jumping 4% after falling 2.3% in December.

The BoE could hike rates for a third straight meeting as inflation continues to surge. However, fears of the BoE acting aggressively to tighten monetary policy, as growth is set to slow, potentially sending the UK into recession, weighs on GBP.

There is no high-impact UK data due today.

Where next for EUR/GBP?

EUR/GBP trades within a falling channel since late September. The pair rebounded off a 5 year low of 0.82 last week, retaking the 50 sma before hitting resistance at the falling trendline resistance and easing lower.

The pair trades trapped between the 50  and 100 sma. The RSI is supportive of further upside. Buyers will need to reake 0.84 round number in order to expose the 100 sma at 0.8415 and 0.8440, the falling trendline resistance. A move above 0.8480 the 2022 high could see buyers gain momentum.

 

eurgbp chart

 

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Forex EUR GBP Indices Dax Russia Trade Ideas

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: US inflation, BOC and RBNZ meetings take the helm
Today 07:08 AM
Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
July 7, 2023 02:16 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, UnitedHealth and Delta Air Lines
July 7, 2023 01:57 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 7, 2023
July 7, 2023 12:59 PM
USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
July 7, 2023 11:16 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
By:
Ryan Thaxton
July 7, 2023 02:16 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 7, 2023 11:16 AM
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Risk-off trade sees AUD tap 66c ahead of NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 6, 2023 10:32 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD outlook hurt by strong US data, risk off sentiment - NFP Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 6, 2023 03:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.