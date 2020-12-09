Two trades to watch Risk on boosts FTSE drags on gold

Vaccine optimism and hopes that US Congress will agree a fiscal stimulus deal before Christmas sent stocks on Wall Street to fresh record highs. Europe is set to follow the US higher, pointing to a stronger start.





Meanwhile Boris Johnson is due to fly to Brussels later to meet with EC President Ursula von der Leyen in a last-ditch attempt to agree to a Brexit deal. Brexit negotiations aren’t looking as promising as US stimulus talks, even so the FTSE is still finding demand.

The FTSE trades 0.25% higher at the time of writing. Yesterday’s selloff failed to break through the ascending trend line which dates back to late November, indicating strength in the price. The FTSE also trades above its 50, 100 & 200 sma on the 4 hour chart suggesting that there could be more buying action on the cards.



Immediate resistance can be seen at 6600 (high 7 Dec) a move through this level could open the door to 6670 (high 6 Mar) an 8-month high. On the flipside, should the price break through the ascending trend line 6560 a move lower through support at 6515 could then open the door to 6450 the 50 sma.

Gold Under Pressure To Target $1855?