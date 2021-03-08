US Auctions will be closely monitored this week

March 8, 2021 6:18 PM
3 views

This week, the US Treasury will be auctioning off the following:

  • Tuesday: 3-year notes
  • Wednesday:  10-year notes
  • Thursday:  30-year bonds

In addition, the Treasury will also be issuing a few short-term duration bills (less than 1 year).  There is also a good deal of corporate bond supply this week.  

Recall on February 25th when the Treasury auctioned 7-year notes.  It did not go well.  As a result, bond prices moved lower (on less demand) and yields moved higher (yields move inversely to bond prices):

5-Year Yields

Market chart of US 5-year Yields. Published in March 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

10-Year Yields

Market chart of US 10-year Yields. Published in March 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Terms to know for the auction:

In addition to yields (which should be compared the previous auctions) There are several data points released after the results of the auctions are made available (usually a few minutes after 1:00pm ET).  However, there are two important ones to pay attention to in order to determine if an auction went well:

1)      Bid-to-Cover (from Investopedia): the dollar amount of bids received vs the amount of Treasury securities sold.  Bid-to-Cover ratios typically exceed 2.0.  A successful bid-to-ratio should substantially exceed the average of the 12 previous ones.  A low ratio is an indication of a poor auction. 

*The bid-to-cover from the 7-year auction on February 25h was 2.045, the lowest on record

2)      Indirect vs Direct bidders (from Investopedia): An indirect bidder, commonly a foreign entity) bids throughs another party.  A direct bidder purchases the Treasuries during the auction for themselves or their house account.   Indirect bidders are often used as a proxy for demand by foreign investors.

*In the 7-year auction on February 25th, only 38.06% of the bidders were indirect bidders.  This left direct bidders (mainly primary dealers) taking away the balance of the auction.

Market Reaction:  With the weak 7-year auction on February 25th, the markets sold bonds, sold stocks, and bought US Dollars ( as yields went higher).  Traders could expect a similar reaction this week if they auctions are poor.  Therefore, US Dollar counter currencies should move lower verse the US Dollar if results are poor.

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.