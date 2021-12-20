US open: Stocks fall on Omicron fears, Biden spending plan setback

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 20, 2021 3:12 PM
9 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -1.2% at 34940

S&P futures -1.2% at 4560

Nasdaq futures -1.4% at 15216

In Europe

FTSE -1% at 7194

Dax -2% at 15228

Euro Stoxx -1.3% at 4103

Learn more about trading indices

Risk off and low volumes send stocks sharply lower

US stocks are pointing a steeply lower open as Omicron concerns and questions over the Biden administration’s $1.75 trillion spending bill hit risk sentiment.

US stocks are set to following European bourses into the red as the rapid spread of Omicron and resultant COVID restrictions are likely to hurt global growth, at least in the first quarter of 2022. Cases are so high in Europe it is more a question of when lockdown restrictions will be imposed rather than if.

Separately, US Senator Joe Manchin, who is considered a key vote for the Biden investment bill pulled his support over the weekend, citing inflation concerns. Without his vote, there are doubts as to whether the Build Back Better spending bill can be passed.

Oil prices are trading over 3% lower which will see energy stocks trade under pressure.

Also, its worth keeping in mind that we are seeing thin pre-Christmas trading. Low liquidity can mean big swings in the market.

Where next for the Dow Jones?

The Dow Jones fell below 35000 before finding support at the 200 sna at 34700. It has picked up off session lows, although remains deeply depressed. The bearish crossover on the MACD suggests that here could be more downside to come. Sellers could look for a move below the 200 sma at 34700 for further losses towards 33960 the December low. Meanwhile buyers could look for a move over the 50 sma at 35500 and last week’s high at 36200 to target 36500 and fresh all time highs.

Dow Jones Chart

FX – USD falls, EUR takes advantage

The USD is falling lower on Monday after strong gains last week. Doubts over the BBB spending bill plus fears over Omicron holding back the Fed are hurting demand for the greenback.

EUR/USD is rising higher taking advantage of the weaker USD and showing resilience even COVID cases rise in Europe and restrictions tighten. Questions over the Fed’s ability to hike rates so quickly means less of a divergence with ECB monetary policy.

GBP/USD -0.01% at 1.3237

EUR/USD +0.44% at 1.1285

 

Oil tanks on Omicron fears

Oil prices are trading sharply lower, extending losses from the previous week. Surging Omicron cases and tighter COVID restrictions are clouding the oil demand outlook.

The Netherlands went into lockdown over the weekend and parts off Europe are seeing restrictions tighten. Fears of more mobility restrictions and international travel bans are pulling oil prices lower.

Separately, energy companies added oil rigs for a second straight week, with the rig count increasing by 3 to 579.

WTI crude trades -4.3% at $67.69

Brent trades -3.6% at $70.80

 

 

Looking ahead

20:00 AUS Westpac Consumer Survey

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

 

 

 

Related tags: USD Forex Commodities Oil Indices Dow Jones Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Dollar Forecast: USD weakens despite strong NFP - Forex Friday
May 5, 2023 03:49 PM
Indices rally on stronger jobs report, but data negative for rate cuts
May 5, 2023 02:55 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Airbnb and PayPal
May 5, 2023 01:43 PM
WTI outlook: Oil prices extend rebound after NFP
May 5, 2023 01:26 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stock rise after Apple beats & despite a stronger NFP
May 5, 2023 12:58 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
May 5, 2023 12:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest USD articles

Congress building
S&P 500 outlook: Stock rise after Apple beats & despite a stronger NFP
By:
Fiona Cincotta
May 5, 2023 12:58 PM
    Jobs
    US dollar analysis: When will NFP be bad enough for the Fed to cut?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    May 4, 2023 02:45 PM
      Federal reserve name plaque on building
      US dollar analysis: Fed threads the needle, still sees no cuts
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      May 3, 2023 07:31 PM
        Japanese Flag
        Japanese Yen analysis: USD/JPY’s big bearish reversal ahead of the Fed
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        May 2, 2023 07:31 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.