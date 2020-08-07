USD ends the week on a strong note

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 7, 2020 7:30 PM
2 views
Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On the U.S. economic data front, The U.S. labor market continued to improve in July despite a surge in coronavirus infections. Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 1.76 million in July, beating the 1.48 million estimate after a 4.79 million gain in June. The unemployment rate fell by more than expected to 10.2%. Finally, wholesale inventories declined less than anticipated at 1.4% on month in June from a decline of 2% in May.

The Euro was weaker against most of its major pairs except for the AUD and NZD. In Europe, June Industrial Production data was released for Germany at +8.9% (vs +8.2% on month expected) and for France at +12.7% (+8.4% on month expected). German June Balance of Trade was released at 15.6 billion euros, higher than 11.3 billion euro expected.

The Australian dollar was under pressure against all of its major pairs with the exception of the NZD.


Friday's market Wrap:

VIX index fell 0.44pt (-1.94%) to 22.21.

The US 10 year yield rose 2.8bps  to 0.564%.

Gold dropped $32.71 (-1.59%) to 2030.84.

WTI Crude Oil declined 0.43$ (-1.03%) to 41.52.

Regarding Major FX Pairs:

EUR/USD dropped 92pips to 1.1785 

GBP/USD fell 84pips to 1.3059 

USD/JPY rose 41pips to 105.96 

USD/CHF gained 31pips to 0.9129

AUD/USD fell 78pips to 0.7158 

USD/CAD jumped 76pips to 1.3383 

The dollar index rose 0.63pt to 93.416

Looking at Friday's largest FX PIP mover from a technical perspective, the EUR/USD dropped 92 pips however the uptrend remains in play. The EUR/USD is challenging the $1.1915 resistance area however price action remains supported by the 20-day moving average. As long as key support holds at the $1.1635 level (20-day moving average) we anticipate further upside and a break of $1.1945 resistance. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Happy Trading
Related tags: EUR Forex Forex USD

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge is on the menu
Today 01:05 AM
Dollar and Bonds Gain, Stock Indices Flat on More Bank Fears
March 24, 2023 06:10 PM
Rakuten Bank IPO: Everything you need to know about Rakuten Bank
March 24, 2023 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Carnival, Micron and Next
March 24, 2023 03:25 PM
Will the US ban TikTok and what stocks would benefit?
March 24, 2023 01:49 PM
US Open: Stocks fall as banking fears return
March 24, 2023 12:51 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest EUR articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
EUR/USD: Rally potential after hot Spanish and French CPI readings
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    European Open: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP in focus for eurozone CPI
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      February 17, 2023 04:05 PM
        Market chart
        European Open: EUR/USD falls below parity ahead of the US Core PCE report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 28, 2022 04:16 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.