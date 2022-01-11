USD/CAD may be ready to break down

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
January 11, 2022 5:49 PM
13 views
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

USD/CAD is close to a key level of 1.2600, which if broken, could set the stage for the direction of the pair for the near-term future.

Like many other currencies, inflation and jobs are the 2 biggest factors in determining the exchange rate.    

  1. The US inflation now stands at 6.8% YoY. Tomorrow, the US releases December’s CPI, which is expected to be 7%
  2. Canadian inflation now stands at 4.7% YoY, its highest reading since February 2003.December’s inflation report will be released next week
  3. US Non-Farm Payrolls have disappointed the last 2 months, with readings of 249,000 and 199,000. Both were much weaker than expected
  4. Canada’s Employment Change over the last 2 months was +153,700 and +54,700.Both were stronger than expected

 

Canada has already ended its bond buying program, and some are looking for the Bank of Canada to begin hiking rates at soon as its next meeting on January 26th, having kept rates unchanged at 0.25% at its previous meeting.   In the US, Fed Chairman Powell has indicated that the Fed’s bond buying program will end in March.  Markets are also pricing in a rate hike at the March meeting, and 3 more for the rest of 2022.

USD/CAD is approaching the neckline of a head and shoulders pattern. 

.

If price breaks below the neckline of the pattern at 1.2600, the target is near 1.2240.  However, the pair will first have to pass through support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the October 21st, 2021 low to the December 20th, 2021 highs at 1.2566, the 200 Day Moving Average at 1.2500 and horizontal support at 1.2415.   If 1.2600 holds, resistance is at the 50 Day Moving Average at 1.2693, horizontal support at 1.2764 and the December 20th, 2021 highs at 1.2950.

20220111 usdcad daly

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Another factor that is important to pay attention to when watching USD/CAD is Crude oil.  Notice at the bottom of the chart below that the two assets are highly negatively correlated at -0.84.  Any reading above +0.80 or below -0.80 is considered a “significant” correlation.  Therefore, if Crude oil continues to move higher, it should cause USD/CAD to move lower.

For reference, WTI Crude Futures are currently trading at resistance at $80.58 as of the time for this writing.

20220111 cl daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Watch for an aggressive break in USD/CAD through 1.2600.  If stops are triggered, the pair could be at the next support level in a hurry.  US CPI and Crude Oil could be factors to help move the pair soon.




Related tags: USD/CAD Forex Trade Ideas Head-and-Shoulders

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 rebounds even as US debt is put on negative watch
Yesterday 05:21 PM
Dow forecast: Debt limit impasse and bear trend continue
Yesterday 04:36 PM
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY probes 140 ahead of Core PCE
Yesterday 03:37 PM
$80 Oil, despite current weakness?
Yesterday 02:21 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI struggles despite OPEC+ cuts, stronger US economy
Yesterday 01:19 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise as Nvidia soars, US GDP is revised higher
Yesterday 01:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest USD/CAD articles

Slow work sign in a city
Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD chops at 1.35, BOC pause to end?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
May 18, 2023 01:55 PM
    Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD probing key support near 1.33
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    May 8, 2023 04:01 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold outlook, USDCAD outlook: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 5, 2023 07:49 AM
        Germany flag
        EUR/USD forecast, USD/CAD forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        April 24, 2023 07:29 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.