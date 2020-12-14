USDCHF breaks below key consolidation zone Whats next

Pair remains under pressure after breaking 0.898 support.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 14, 2020 8:18 PM
multiple currencies
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

On Tuesday, Empire Manufacturing for December is expected to rise to 6.5 on month, from 6.3 in November. Finally, Industrial Production for November is expected to increase 0.3% on month, compared to +1.1% in October.

The Euro was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CHF and GBP. In Europe, the European Commission has reported the Eurozone's Industrial Production in October at +2.1% (vs +2.0% on month expected).

The Australian dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs. 

Looking at active pairs, the USD/CHF declined 26 pips in Monday's trading. The pair broke below a consolidation zone that has been in place since July. Key resistance can be identified at the 0.898 level. Look for the downtrend to continue towards support targets of 0.8805 and 0.87 in extension.

 

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Forex CHF USD
Latest market news
View more news
Russell 2000 leads US stocks, Gold hits another all-time high
December 22, 2023 07:33 PM
Chinese markets end dull year on a downbeat note, yuan rallies
December 22, 2023 10:26 AM
AUD/USD, USD/JPY: US inflation report set to enhance soft landing narrative
December 22, 2023 01:51 AM
Explainer: what are financial conditions and why they matter for traders?
December 21, 2023 11:38 PM
Russell 2000 continues recent run, Oil prices dip despite output cuts
December 21, 2023 06:42 PM
USD/CAD outlook remains bearish as 2023 twilight looms
December 21, 2023 05:30 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets. For over 20 years, we've helped traders realise their ambitions and continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Forex articles

canada_02
USD/CAD outlook remains bearish as 2023 twilight looms
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
December 21, 2023 05:30 PM
    US dollar analysis: Can the dollar defy the gravity of seasonality?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 21, 2023 05:37 AM
      Crude Oil, Canadian Dollar Analysis: WTI’s Surge Drives USD/CAD to 4-Month Lows
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      December 20, 2023 08:23 PM
        japan_04
        USD/JPY outlook: Can the yen strengthen despite dovish BoJ?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 20, 2023 05:13 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.