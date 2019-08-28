USDSEK Nearing All Time Highs

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
August 28, 2019 1:58 PM
6 views
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

The Swedish Krona generally moves inversely to the US Dollar. That is to say that generally, as the DXY moves higher, so does the USD/SEK. Looking at the correlation coefficient, the correlation between the USD/SEK and the DXY is .74.  However, over the past year, the USD/SEK is up almost 7% while the DXY is up only 3.61%.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

The USD/SEK currently looks ready to break to all-time highs. One reason for the move is that although the key repo rate stands at -0.25%, there are concerns in the market that the Riksbank may have to maintain their neutral bias for longer than previously expected.  The market is indicating a 95% chance the Riksbank will hold rates steady at their next meeting on September 5th, an 85% chance they will hold steady in October, and a 77% chance they will hold rates steady in December.  At the July meeting, they were indicating a possible hike later this year.

Source: Bloomberg

Another reason for the move higher in USD/SEK is that as with much of Europe, Sweden’s 10-year bond yield is negative, today at -0.37.  The US 10-year bond yield is 1.47.  This interest rate differential is causing the US Dollar to strengthen vs the Swedish Krona.

A daily Chart shows that although USD/SEK is trading in a rising wedge near 9.72, there is still room to move higher within the wedge (a break of the bottom trendline of the wedge would indicate a move lower).  The top trendline comes in near 9.76.  In addition, there is still room for the RSI to move higher, as it currently stands at 62.  Overbought conditions are considered to be above 70.  This means that there is still more USD/SEK buying that can occur before the RSI is considered overbought.

Source Tradingview. FOREX.com

Over the next two weeks, perhaps there may be some volatility in USD/SEK as the Riksbank meeting gets closer.  However, in general the trend is higher, and barring any impactful headlines, conditions have not been met yet to look for a strong pullback. 


Related tags: Dollar Interest rates USD Forex Central Bank

Latest market news

S&P 500 bears begin to capitulate on debt-ceiling hopes: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:37 AM
Nasdaq 100 heads to 12 month high as debt ceiling deal looks close
May 26, 2023 06:12 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX surges to a 30% YTD gain – where next?
May 26, 2023 04:33 PM
US Dollar Forecast: Forex Friday
May 26, 2023 01:00 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise after strong data & on debt ceiling optimism
May 26, 2023 12:53 PM
Bearish Base Metals Bottoming Out?
May 26, 2023 11:44 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
US Dollar Forecast: Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 26, 2023 01:00 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 18, 2023 01:30 PM
      Research
      Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 13, 2023 02:31 PM
        Research
        European Open: US data to retain its grip on the US dollar?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 5, 2023 05:53 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.