Video DXY Respects Bullish Channel Commodities to Break Out

July 23, 2021 1:18 AM
Close-up of market chart
In today’s video we update our analysis for DXY and the CRB commodities index, then add US listed stock United Rentals (URI) to the bullish watchlist.

 

S&P 500: Market Internals

Market chart S&P 500 sector performance Published July 2021 by FOREX.com

S&P 500: 4367.48 (0.20%), 22 July 2021

  • Information Technology (0.71%) was the strongest sector and Energy (-1.13%) was the weakest
  • 6 out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher
  • 4 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the S&P 500
  • 5 out of the 11 sectors traded lower on the S&P 500
  • 198 (39.21%) stocks advanced and 305 (60.40%) declined
  • 84.16% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 68.12% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 48.51% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 14.5%   -  Domino's Pizza Inc  (DPZ.N) 
  • + 4.29%   -  FirstEnergy Corp  (FE.N) 
  • + 3.48%   -  CSX Corp  (CSX.OQ) 

Underperformers:

  • -5.32%   -  Texas Instruments Inc  (TXN.OQ) 
  • -4.51%   -  Crown Castle International Corp  (CCI.N) 
  • -4.45%   -  Las Vegas Sands Corp  (LVS.N) 

 

 

