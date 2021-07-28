In today’s video we take another look at gold prices now momentum has realigned with a higher timeframe trend, then take a look at dollar weakness via USD/CHF. As for indices, we highlight a key level on the Russell 2000 which could act as a pivotal level for bullish or bearish setups as we head towards the weekend.
S&P 500: Market Internals
S&P 500: 4400.64 (-0.02%), 28 July 2021
- Energy (0.97%) was the strongest sector and Consumer Staples (-0.86%) was the weakest
- 7 out of the 11 sectors traded lower on the S&P 500
- 224 (44.36%) stocks advanced and 280 (55.45%) declined
- 88.32% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
- 100% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
- 59.41% of stocks closed above their 20-day average
Outperformers:
- + 7.58% - Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.OQ)
- + 6.34% - Moderna Inc (MRNA.OQ)
- + 5.83% - Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR.OQ)
Underperformers:
- -5.71% - Humana Inc (HUM.N)
- -3.08% - CH Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW.OQ)
- -3.06% - Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK.N)
