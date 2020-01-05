Weekly COT Report Sterling Traders Flip To Net Long

January 5, 2020 9:59 PM
Weekly COT Report: Sterling Traders Flip To Net-Long


As of Tuesday 24th December 2019:

  • Large speculators reduced net-long exposure to USD by -$3.6 billion and currently stand net-long by $14.5 billion.
  • GBP traders flipped to net-long exposure for the first time since April
  • NZD traders were their least bearish in nine months
  • The divergence between CAD futures pricing and positioning continued to widen



USD: Large speculators cannot seem to find the momentum to be net-long USD by over$20 billion. Net-long exposure has essentially oscillated between $10-$20 billion since July, although looking at price action its possible it could dip beneath $10 over the coming weeks.



GBP: Sterling traders flipped to net-long exposure for the first time in nine months. Although perhaps worth pointing out it lasted net-long for just one week on that occasion. That said, the difference this time around is there’s a clear rise in gross shorts and closure of net shorts over recent weeks, which is much more conducive of a stronger move. Yet on the flip side, a weaker USD has helped, and the UK is about to return to the negotiating table with Eurozone members, meaning GBP will remain a politically driven currency so traders would be wise to remain nimble.



CAD: There’s a clear divergence between market prices and positioning. Whilst futures prices have risen to their highest level since Q4 2018, market positioning is barely net-long. They’ll converge at some point, but we’ll need to see if speculators are about to be caught on the wrong side of the move and fuel a more bullish rally (although higher oil prices from Middle East tensions could perhaps help there). Yet domestically, data remains weaker and it appears harder for BOC to justify rates at 1.75. So, get your popcorn out as we could be building up for a larger move, one way or other for CAD prices.



As of Tuesday 24th December 2019:

  • Net-long exposure on WTI is its most bullish since September 2018
  • Bullish exposure on platinum hit a fresh record high
  • Copper traders were their most bullish in nine months
  • Gold positioning was again little changed (but this is clearly out of date given the bullish moves unfold this past week)



WTI: Net-log exposure on WTI is its most bullish since September 2018. And that was before tensions flared in the Middle East. It’s worth noting that gross longs have risen whilst gross shorts have been culled, which is what we require for a healthy breakout. Add into the mix the US attacking pro-Iranian personnel and we have the recipe for a breakout. Interesting, it is rising oil prices which has been lacking from the bearish case for a recession. Time will tell if this will break the camel’s back, but for now, oil prices are firming up and positioning has been building a case for a breakout.


          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.