What To Expect Marks and Spencer Full Year Results

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 19, 2020 6:12 AM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
When:

Wednesday 20th May

What to expect:

Marks and Spencer has been on a downward spiral for a while, even before the coronavirus outbreak.  

Since entering the FTSE 250, the stock has been heading southwards, a trend accelerated by coronavirus. The stock hit a record low of 74p mid-March. The rebound has been lacklustre, picking up just 14% to its current price of 85p, under performing the broader market.

The high street retailer has already announced that it would save £210 million, shoring up the balance sheet by withholding another year’s dividend. 
Marks and Spencer sits at a difficult place in the market between clothes retailer and food retailer. The food halls have remained open during the coronavirus shutdown, some compensation for the closed clothes stores. 

Food for thought
However, with a very limited online offering through Deliveroo, Marks and Spencer has most likely missed out on a significant portion of the rush to stockpile and soaring online demand. The tie up with Ocado is not due to begin until September. Investors will be hoping that his can be brought forward given the current climate. However, on a plus side the big shift to online food shopping will work in favour of M&S and its Ocado tie up going forwards. The food business is likely to take a hit from a reduction in travel and the closure of its 
café’s

Clothing
The clothes business has been struggling for years and covid-19 shut will mean trading has been severely constrained over the past 8 weeks. The cancellation of £100 million worth of Spring/Summer wear will almost certainly be appreciated preventing still higher levels of unsold stock. Even as store eventually reopen, social distancing measure will be a complication for the retail sector, limiting customers, not to mention the deep recession which could see spending on non-essential items tumble. With this in mind, the outlook is poor for the remainder of the year.

That said, thanks to the food department Marks and Spencer is better shielded from lockdown that clothes only retailers
Profits are expected to come in well below £420 million forecast just a few weeks ago.

Levels to watch:
M&S trades below its 50 & 20 sma on the 4 hour chart on a bearish chart. Immediate support can be seen at 85.4p, prior to 74p low struck in March. 
On the upside, resistance can be seen at 88p (20 sma) prior to 91p (50 sma) and 103p (high 12th May).

Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Hawkish Fed minutes boosts USD, weighs on gold
Yesterday 11:05 PM
NASDAQ weak, Oil rallies
Yesterday 06:30 PM
EUR/USD outlook turns negative ahead of busy week for USD
Yesterday 05:09 PM
S&P 500 outlook: US banks Q2 earnings preview
Yesterday 03:02 PM
GBP/USD outlook: US dollar in sharp focus
Yesterday 12:40 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Stocks slip on China news & ahead of FOMC minutes
Yesterday 12:39 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
S&P 500 outlook: US banks Q2 earnings preview
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 03:02 PM
    Research
    FTSE 100 Analysis: AO World pops on return to profit – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 07:15 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 Analysis: Sainsbury’s delivers sales beat – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 outlook: Tesla stock jumps on record deliveries
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 3, 2023 12:47 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.