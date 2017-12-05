AUD USD focus turns to key Australian US data

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 5, 2017 4:15 PM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

On Tuesday in Sydney, the Reserve Bank of Australia held its cash rate steady at the record low 1.50%, as widely expected. Little was changed in the RBA’s new rate statement except that the central bank removed references to a strong Australian dollar being a source of pressure on the economy, as well as the assessment that inflation would likely remain low. With those omissions, the statement skewed slightly towards the hawkish side, but ultimately was not enough to keep the Australian dollar afloat in the face of a rebounding US dollar, even despite earlier Australian retail sales numbers and China services PMI data that both beat estimates.

Looking ahead this week, several key data releases will likely have a significant impact on AUD/USD. On Wednesday in Australia, Q3 GDP will be released (+0.7% expected). In the US, Wednesday brings the November ADP private employment report (around +190,000 jobs expected), a precursor to Friday’s official jobs data. Thursday features Australian trade balance data for October (+1.41B expected). Finally, Friday brings the highly anticipated November US jobs report, centering on the headline non-farm payrolls number (around +200,000 jobs expected), unemployment rate (4.1% expected), and average hourly earnings (+0.3% expected). Aside from these key data points, the US dollar will also be driven by any progress (or lack thereof) on US tax reform.

From a technical perspective, AUD/USD has been entrenched in a strong bearish trend since the early September high around the 0.8100 handle. On a longer-term basis, the currency pair still trades largely within a bullish trend as outlined by an uptrend line extending back to the lows one year ago in December of 2016. The past few weeks have seen AUD/USD fluctuate above and below this trend line without yet making a decisive breakdown. With any data-driven downside move for AUD/USD, or USD-positive developments in US tax reform that would pressure the currency pair lower, a key trigger level to watch for a potential breakdown lies around the 0.7530 November lows.

Related tags: AUD/USD Australian dollar Average Hourly Earnings Central Bank Forex Interest rates jobs report Non-farm payrolls Reserve Bank of Australia US Dollar Wages unemployment NFP Technical Analysis AUD/USD Fundamental Analysis Forex

Latest market news

Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Today 12:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Today 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Today 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Today 02:58 AM
Nasdaq reverses course as bond yields rise
Yesterday 08:16 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
By:
Matt Simpson
July 26, 2023 02:52 AM
    Uptrend
    Copper, USD/CNH and AUD/USD outlook boost by China stimulus – Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 25, 2023 04:22 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Analysis: Jobs data keeps hawkish pressure on the RBA
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 20, 2023 02:54 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 18, 2023 12:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.