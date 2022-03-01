Eastern European EMs highly correlated to Ruble

March 1, 2022 2:19 PM
759 views
Close-up of bank notes in different currencies

Once Russia invaded Ukraine, there was no looking back for USD/RUB.  The Bank of Russia tried to stop the bleeding of the Ruble for a few days as the pair took out all-time highs at 85.98.  However, this past weekend, Russia was taken off the SWIFT financial messaging system. Therefore, Russia was unable to make financial transactions with many countries.  The Ruble melted and USD/RUB screamed higher to a high thus far today at 118.125.  The Central Bank of Russia conceded and said it cannot prevent the collapse of the Ruble.

20220301 usdrub daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

So where can traders turn if they are interested in taking advantage of the move in USD/RUB?  They can look west to USD/PLN, USD/HUF and USD/CZK.

USD/PLN has been moving higher since the beginning of the invasion as well. Notice the correlation at the bottom of the screen is +0.93. A reading of +1.00 is considered a perfect positive correlation, in which the 2 assets move in the same direction 100% of the time.  A reading above +0.80 is considered a strong correlation. 

However, unlike USD/RUB, USD/PLN was held short of making all-time new highs today at 4.3078.   The pair hasn’t traded this high since March 2020.  There is also year long trendline that crosses just above today’s highs and the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the highs of November 23rd, 2021 to the lows of February 10th at 4.2834.  If USD/PLN can break into all-time high territory, the next level of resistance is the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the same timeframe at 4.3841.  However, notice that the RSI is in overbought territory (above 70).  Therefore, price may be due for a pullback.  First support is at the previous high of 4.2042, then Monday’s low at 4.1046, which is also the 50% retracement level from the February 10th lows to today’s highs.

20220301 usdpln daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

USD/HUF looks very similar to the chart of USD/PLN.  The pair has been moving higher since the invasion began and was halted today at all-time highs near 340.67.  The correlation coefficient between USD/HUF and USD/RUB is also +0.93.  However, USD/HUF broke through the upward sloping trendline dating back to March 2021.  If price breaks into new all-time high territory, resistance is at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the highs of December 15th, 2021 to the low of February 7th near 349.84.  However, notice that the RSI is also overbought.  Support is at the prior high of 333.46, then Monday’s low at 323.82, which is also the 50% retracement level from the February 7th lows to today’s highs.

20220301 usdhuf daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The chart of USD/CZK is somewhat like that of USD/PLN and USD/HUF, however there are many differences.  The main takeaway is the correlation between USD/CZK and USD/RUB is +0.94. The pair has been moving higher today, however was halted at the highs of November 26th, 2021 near 22.9325.  Resistance above is at the upward sloping trendline from March 2021 near 23.2000 and the 50% retracement from the all-time highs of March 2020 to the lows of May 25th, 2021 near 23.3973.  Notice the RSI is overbought, indicating the pair may be ready for a pullback.  First support is at Monday’s lows of 21.9563, which is also the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the February 7th lows to today’s highs, then the 50 Day Moving Average 21.6870.

20220301 usdczk daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The Ruble has been moving lower since the beginning of the invasion into Ukraine and has collapsed since Russia was removed from SWIFT.  However, traders who are looking to take advantage of the move higher in USD/RUB can look to USD/PLN, USD/HUF or USD/CZK.  These Eastern European EMs all have a strong correlation with USD/RUB!

 
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD/RUB Russia

Latest market news

AirTrunk IPO: Everything you need to know about AirTrunk
Today 06:08 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Euro falls amid raised geopolitical risks
Today 05:00 PM
Crude Oil, Gold Analysis: Examining the Impact of the Israel-Hamas Conflict
Today 03:54 PM
USD/ILS to Seven-Year High; Gold, Oil Rally as Geopolitical Tension Jumps
Today 03:41 PM
Gold price recovery is on the cards, but it will be hard work
Today 03:23 PM
S&P500 Forecasts: Stocks drop as geopolitical tensions rise in the Middle East
Today 12:51 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Downtrend arrow
EUR/USD analysis: Euro falls amid raised geopolitical risks
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 05:00 PM
    Board of currencies
    USD/ILS to Seven-Year High; Gold, Oil Rally as Geopolitical Tension Jumps
    By:
    James Stanley
    Today 03:41 PM
      stocks_03
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 9, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 12:13 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        USD/JPY analysis: Haven flows and key data makes USD/JPY Currency Pair of the Week
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 11:45 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.