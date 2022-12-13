European Open: Equities and oil rise on China reopening, US CPI in focus

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By:  ,  Market Analyst
December 13, 2022 12:34 AM
39 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By:  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 22.5 points (0.31%) and currently trades at 7,203.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 118.01 points (0.42%) and currently trades at 27,960.34
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 64.39 points (0.33%) and currently trades at 19,528.02
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -10.49 points (-0.08%) and currently trades at 13,075.70

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 17 points (0.23%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,462.97
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 14 points (0.36%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,935.82
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 25 points (0.17%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,331.63

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 5 points (0.01%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -12.25 points (-0.1%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -1.5 points (-0.04%)

 

202212123futuresFX

  

US inflation data is released at 13:30 BST and is hands down today’s main event. Friday’s higher than expected PPI has some investors nervous that today’s CPI will also come in hot. If we look at four main inflation reads for the US (CPI, core CPI, PCE and core PCE) then it certainly looks like the rate of inflation has topped, with CPI being the most prominent as food and energy prices continue to fall. Yet core CPI has only made a minor attempt to top out, so if we’re to see it unexpectedly tick higher today it would likely bolster the US dollar, as traders price in the potential for a more aggressive Fed.

202212123usCPI

 

  • Asian equity markets were mostly higher on bets that US inflation will soften and lay the case for a slightly less hawkish FOMC meeting this week.
  • Sentiment was also buoyant as China continued to scale back their COVID zero strategy with ambassador to the US saying curbs will continue to be relaxed and they look forward to international travellers soon.
  • This also spilled over to oil prices which continued higher overnight after rising over 3% yesterday. TC Energy Corp’s pipeline from Canada to the US may face a prolonged outage after an oil spill was spotted in Kansan on Wednesday.
  • It was less exciting in currency land with FX majors trading within tight ranges – which I doubt they will remain in after inflation data.

 

 

USD/JPY 4-hour chart:

202212123usdjpyFX

Whilst I’ve outlined a bullish cases for the US dollar index on the daily chart, both sides of any bet should always be considered. And if inflation comes in softer than already expected, it could make for some volatile moves to the downside for the dollar – looking at how it reacted following weaner than expected CPI in November.

 

USD/JPY is within its third wave higher from the 134 low, which could be the beginning of a bullish trend or the final stages of a correction. Given trend resistance and the weekly R1 pivot are hovering nearby, we’re on guard for a swing high to form and its downtrend to continue. Whereas a break above the weekly R1 pivot invalids the trendline and signals a deeper correction.

 

 

FTSE 350 market internals:

20221212moversFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 4109.99 (-0.41%) 12 December 2022

  • 229 (65.43%) stocks advanced and 112 (32.00%) declined
  • 3 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 6 fell to new lows
  • 12.57% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 50.57% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 5.43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 8.19% - Volution Group PLC (FAN.L)
  • + 5.52% - John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)
  • + 3.40% - Helios Towers PLC (HTWS.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -17.24% - Home REIT PLC (HOMEH.L)
  • -7.35% - ASOS PLC (ASOS.L)
  • -6.63% - Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

20221213calendarGMT

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Oil China CPI USD/JPY Covid and Trading

Latest market news

EUR/USD Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:34 AM
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY analysis: European open – 07/09/2023
Today 05:17 AM
Gold has looked healthier on the charts
Today 02:10 AM
Crude oil looking fatigued after its breakneck run higher
Yesterday 11:53 PM
Dow Jones, ASX 200 cling to support after strong ISM report: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:13 PM
Oil price rise continues, inflation fears spook Nasdaq
Yesterday 06:49 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
EUR/USD Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 07:34 AM
    aus_07
    AUD/USD, EUR/JPY analysis: European open – 07/09/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 05:17 AM
      Circuit board
      Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks slip as strong ISM data boosts rate hike speculation
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 03:35 PM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100 forecast: Top stocks to watch ahead of FTSE rebalance
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 01:49 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.