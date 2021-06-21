Kraken IPO

June 21, 2021 4:49 AM
488 views

What does Kraken do?

Kraken is one of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency exchanges. It gives retail traders access to all the major cryptocurrencies, while supporting seven major “fiat” (traditional) currencies.

Account holders can link their bank accounts directly to Kraken accounts to facilitate their trades. They can also move funds from Kraken directly to digital wallets hosted by third-party providers.

According to coinmarketcap.com, which ranks Kraken in the top five crypto exchanges, it supports 69 cryptocurrencies and frequently handles daily trading volume in excess of $1 billion.

Providing margin

It also scores highly for average liquidity by coinmarketcap.com, which – as of June 21, 2021 - gave it an “exchange score” of 8.5, placing it behind only Binance and Coinbase and alongside Huobi and Bitfinex.

Unusually for the crypto world, it provides margin to facilitate leveraged trades. It scores highly among independent assessors for its high security, low fees and advanced trading features. However, it is not recommended for beginners and its customer service is described as “questionable” by Motley Fool.

Based in San Francisco and established in 2011, Kraken’s trading operations formally launched two years later. It is owned by Payward Inc. and is headed by CEO and co-founder Jesse Powell.

How does Kraken make money?

Cryptocurrency exchanges like Kraken make money through a fee structure. Although customers are not charged membership or subscription fees, they are charged between 0.9% and 1.5% fee for an “instant buy” of cryptocurrency.

Alternatively, Kraken operates a “maker-taker” fee structure on traders signing up to a Kraken Pro account, with reductions to customers providing large trading volume. You can think of these as trading commissions.

Similar fees also apply to its futures offering, and it also charges fees for providing margin.

It offers institutional accounts for investment banks, brokers and hedge funds but has suspended its “dark pool” offering. This, a separate order book not visible to the rest of the market, allowed traders to anonymously place large buy or sell orders without revealing their interest to other traders.

What is X's business strategy?

Kraken seeks to reinforce its reputation as a secure option in a world where cyber-hacking is a constant threat and can cause severe reputational damage.

It is also one of the major names in the crypto space pushing the message that Bitcoin is a safe-haven asset or “digital gold” in a world where national administrations are beginning to look beyond the dollar as a de facto store of value.

In early 2021, Kraken launched an app that intends to directly appeal to a younger demographic, while keeping them motivated and engaged through educational journeys. It provides affiliate marketing opportunities to all account holders

Jeremy Welch, Kraken's vice-president of product said: “The Kraken App is a major step toward bringing the world-changing potential of crypto to anyone and everyone. For us, it shows our commitment to making crypto more accessible.”

Is Kraken profitable?

As a private business, Kraken has not released its revenues or profits in the public domain. Thus, it would be a matter of pure speculation as to whether the business is profitable.

As a clue to how the sector has performed of late, Kraken’s rival Coinbase said it brought in $1.8 billion in revenue during the first three months of the year, up from $191 million in the same period a year ago.

Profits at Coinbase jumped to $771 million from $32 million. It was the company’s first earnings report since it went public last month.

How much is Kraken worth?

In February, 2019, Kraken announced that it had raised $100 million in a direct offering to its largest customers at a $4 billion valuation.

While Kraken has not publicly discussed its valuation since then, at one point in the spring of 2021 media outlets were reckoning it might seek a valuation of $20 billion in an upcoming IPO.

However, this was at a time when excitement was building ahead of Coinbase’s IPO, which proved to be an underwhelming affair. Since then, though not as a direct consequence, cryptocurrencies have performed poorly.

Negative sentiment in crypto is far from ideal for exchanges, even if trading volume has the ability to show short-term spikes .

Who owns Kraken?

Kraken is wholly owned by Payward, Inc. which is regulated by the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission and incorporated in the state of Delaware.

Who are the senior staff at Kraken?

Kraken does not provide any public listing for its key personnel or board of directors. According to Crunchbase, the following individuals have major roles at the company:
  • Jesse Powell, co-founder and CEO
  • David Ripley, chief operating officer
  • Bob Zagotta, chief commercial officer
  • Nicholas Percoco, chief security officer
  • Kaiser Ng, chief financial officer

What do we know about Kraken’s IPO plans?

Jesse Powell had previously indicated his exchange was considering a public debut via direct listing in 2022. But then he saw what happened with Coinbase and started having second thoughts.

That’s not surprising. Valued at $68.1 billion shortly moments after its much-hyped direct listing in April 2021, Coinbase, the largest US exchange by volume, lost a huge chunk of that value in the days and weeks that followed.

Powell believes Coinbase’s difficulties in holding on to that initial valuation stem from the specific attributes associated with direct listing.

Unlike a traditional IPO, in which bankers have greater control over the pricing process, a direct listing allows more of the price discovery to happen organically by the market.

In a direct listing, existing shareholders are crucially not prevented from selling their shares at debut and that can mean a larger supply of shares go on sale. This, in turn, can push the price downward.

Restrictions

The typical IPO model, on the other hand, normally places restrictions on how many shares can be dumped on the market by existing shareholders.

According to Fortune magazine, which spoke to Powell on its Balancing The Ledger podcast, Kraken’s consideration of a more traditional-style IPO instead of a direct listing is “…especially striking because it would presumably include more input from the usual Wall Street bankers in its road to a public debut.”

It went on to state: “Crypto proponents have been among the most acerbic critics of financial institutions. The direct listing process is in many ways more true to the ethos of crypto."

How to trade stocks at FOREX.com

You can trade stocks with FOREX.com from some jurisdictions using spread-bets or CFDs, with spreads from 0.1%. Follow these easy steps to start trading now.

  1. Open a FOREX.com account or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: IPO EUR EU France

Latest market news

Nasdaq100 Forecast: Stocks slip after jobless claims, ahead of Powell
Today 01:11 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
Today 12:46 PM
EUR/USD outlook remains bearish amid oil rally, risk-off tone
Today 12:35 PM
What is the VIX index? How to use the volatility index in your trades
Today 10:34 AM
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:01 AM
Gold teetering as bond yields and dollar rip higher
Today 06:45 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of stock market board
Klaviyo IPO: Everything you need to know about Klaviyo
By:
Ryan Thaxton
September 20, 2023 09:10 AM
    Instacart IPO: Slowdown and losses to test Instacart stock valuation
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    September 20, 2023 08:43 AM
      Instacart IPO
      Instacart IPO: Everything you need to know about Instacart
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      September 20, 2023 08:24 AM
        Circuit board
        Arm IPO: Can Arm stock maintain or grow its premium valuation?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        September 15, 2023 09:14 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.