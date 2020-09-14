USDJPY remains bearish

September 14, 2020 3:41 PM
The US Dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs on Monday. On the US economic data front, no major economic data was released.   

On Tuesday, Empire Manufacturing for September is expected to rise to 7.0 on month, from 3.7 in August. Finally, Industrial Production for August is expected to increase 1.0% on month, compared to +3.0% in July. 

The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CAD and USD. In Europe, the European Commission has reported July industrial production at +4.1% (vs +4.2% on month expected).

The Australian dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CAD and USD. 

Looking at active pairs, the USD/JPY dropped over 46 pips in Monday's trading. From a technical perspective, the pair remains in a bearish trend channel capped by its 50-day moving average (in blue) and a declining trend line. As long as price action remains below 107.15 resistance we anticipate choppy price action with a bearish bias down towards August lows near 104.20.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


The USD index also remains capped by its 50-day moving average (in blue) as the index remains in a downtrend. We may see a continuation lower to test 91.75 support as long as 93.99 is not broken to the upside.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

