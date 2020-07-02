020720 US Pre Open

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 2, 2020 8:52 AM
1 views
Board of currencies
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The S&P 500 Futures  are gaining some ground ahead of a long Independence Day weekend.

Due later today the U.S. Labor Department will release June nonfarm payrolls report and initial jobless claims in the week ended June 27. U.S. unemployment rate is expected to decrease from 13.3% to 12.3%. The Commerce Department will report May trade balance, factory orders and final readings of durable goods orders. 

European indices are on the upside. On the statistical front, in the euro area, the unemployment rate edged up to 7.4% in May compared to 7.3% in April and 7.7% expected. On the other hand, producer prices fell by 0.6% in May after a fall of 2.0% in April. Economists expected a 0.4% decline.

Asian indices ended significantly higher except the Japanese Nikkei which only added 0.11% while China Mainland CSI 300 bounced 2.07%, Australian ASX 200 added 1.66% and Hong Kong HSI soared 2.85%

WTI Crude Oil futures are slightly up as U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 7.2M barrels from the previous week to 533.5M barrels for week ended June 26. U.S Crude Oil production remains unchanged at 11.0M b/d.

Gold consolidates below eight-year high while the US dollar lost ground as risk appetite grows on positive coronavirus vaccine news.  

Gold rose 3.05 dollars (+0.17%) to 1773.14 dollars.

EUR/USD rose 34pips to 1.1285 while GBP/USD gained 33pips to 1.2508.

US Equity Snapshot


Facebook (FB): according to The Information, Mark Zuckerberg, company's CEO, expects advertisers that currently boycott the social network to be back on the platform "soon enough".

Boeing (BA), the aircraft maker, and the FAA "completed the certification flight tests on the Boeing 737 MAX." The FAA "will lift the grounding order only after its safety experts are satisfied that the aircraft meets certification standards."

Amazon.com's (AMZN), the e-commerce giant, price target was increased to 3,400 dollars from 2,900 dollars at Independent Research.

Tesla's (TSLA), the electric-vehicle maker, price target was raised to 1,250 dollars from 1,000 dollars at Wedbush.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital


Related tags: Equities Indices

Latest market news

Moderating inflation data boosts Indices, Commodities
Today 07:52 PM
S&P 500 forecast- Inflation eases lifting stocks: US Open
Today 12:28 PM
Earnings This Week: Constellation Brands, Hilton Food and EnQuest
Today 12:12 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GOLD and AUD/NZD Forecast: Forex Friday
Today 12:00 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:08 AM
EUR/GBP, Gold forecasts: Two trades to watch
Today 07:18 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Equities articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: Constellation Brands, Hilton Food and EnQuest
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 12:12 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 11:08 AM
      Circuit board
      Nasdaq 100 Outlook: NVIDIA to book biggest quarterly gain in two decades
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 02:09 PM
        AMC stock: Is the cinema chain a takeover target?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        March 29, 2023 01:55 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.