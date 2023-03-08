ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Financial Writer
March 8, 2023 10:50 AM
2420 views
Close-up of stock market board
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Financial Writer

What do we know about the ARM IPO?

SoftBank Group is expected to list its ARM Ltd segment at some point this year 2023.The exact timing of the IPO will be determined by market conditions. 

The company has selected four investment banks to lead the listing - Goldman Sachs, JPMOrgan Chase, Barclays and Mizuho Financial Group. It's said the ARM IPO will take place in the US, and is likely to confidentially submit paperwork in April. 

The US-listing will come as a disappointment to UK ministers who had continually been lobbying the company to list on the London Stock Exchange, in a bid to secure London as an appealing destination for high-value IPOs. ARM previously had a dual-listed firm in London and New York, until it was bought by SoftBank in 2016 and delisted. 

In 2020, Softbank announced it would be selling ARM to US Chipmaker NVIDIA, but the $80 billion sale fell through in February 2022 after numerous governments cited competition issues. The decision to list ARM instead will likely not be as profitable as its sale to NVIDIA would have been. Especially given the turbulent time tech stocks have been having on public markets, rising interest rates and changing monetary policy.

The company is seeking an IPO because private investors in the SoftBank-led Vision Fund – who own 25% of ARM – will be able to cash in through an IPO. ARM also wants to be able to give stock options as incentives to employees.

Should the ARM IPO go ahead, it's likely to be one of the highest-profile floats in recent years and could provide a much needed boost to the IPO market. 

Explore other upcoming IPOs to watch.

How to trade the ARM IPO

Once ARM has been listed, you’ll be able to trade its shares in the same way as any other stock on the market.

In the meantime, you can trade shares with FOREX.com in these easy steps:

  1. Open a FOREX.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Alternatively, you can practise trading shares in a risk-free demo account.

What does ARM do?

ARM is a British semiconductor chip company, whose primary business is designing processors and other chips, as well as systems and platforms. ARM doesn’t manufacture computer processors itself but sells licences to other production firms. It describes itself as the R&D department for the entire semiconductor industry.

ARM was spun out of a computing company called Acorn Computers in 1990. At the time, the company was part of a joint venture with Apple, which would make chips for the US titan’s first handheld computer. But the venture flopped, leading Apple to sell its 43% stake in ARM – the proceeds of which it used to buy NeXT – an American technology company founded by Apple’s former-CEO Steve Jobs.

Shortly afterwards, Nokia started using ARM-based solutions, and by the end of the 90s, so had the rest of the mobile-phone manufacturing industry, including Apple. Upon his return to the company, Jobs started using ARM-based chip designs as the basis for the first iPod, iPhone and iPad.

Eventually ARM was bought by SoftBank in 2016 for $24 billion – a 43% premium over ARM’s share price at the time. SoftBank had to take on more debt to finance the deal, which many questioned at the time, but its gamble was spot on as ARM chips soared in popularity.

ARM’s designs are now found in a huge range of devices, such as tablets, computers, smart TVs, smart homes, electric vehicles, drones, electronic passports, and even automatic streetlights. Its technology is found in around 95% of the world’s smartphones – including Apple, Android and Samsung – and 95% of chips designed in China.

How much is ARM worth?

The ARM IPO is expected to value the company at $40 billion, or £34 million - although the company has said it's aiming for a minimum of $50 billion. That's still significantly less than it's previous valuation in 2021, when ARM was valued at $80 billion amid the deal with NVIDIA.

The value of the sale was directly tied to NVIDIA’s stock price as SoftBank would be taking a 10% stake of the US firm. The deal’s valuation was originally set at $40 billion, but during the global chip shortage, NVIDIA’s share price shot up and so did ARM’s valuation. 

Learn more about market capitalisation.

How does ARM make money?

ARM makes most of its money through the royalties it collects every time a company makes a chip using its design. And thanks to the company’s market dominance, over 160 billion chips have been made based on ARM designs as of last year.

In SoftBank’s Annual Report for 2021, it was stated that ARM’s technology royalties had grown 16.7% year-on-year.

ARM’s non-royalty revenue is taken from the licenses for processor designs to other semiconductor companies. These companies pay an up-front fee to gain access the technology – and then a subsequent royalty on every chip that uses one the designs.

Is ARM profitable?

According to the company's reports, ARM's 2021 total revenues were up 35% to $2.7 billion, due to strong growth in both royalty and non-royalty revenue. Until the company is public, it's under no other reporting obligations.

Learn how to read a company's earnings report

What is ARM's business model?

ARM’s business model is very much based on staying ahead of the curve when it comes to technological advancements.

The company acknowledges that new applications, device categories and markets are continually emerging, which require advanced semiconductors to provide their capabilities. So, ARM actively tries to predict the products that consumers and businesses will need in 5-10 years’ time by investing in R&D. In doing so, the company hopes to ensure that it can develop technology ahead of the competition.

According to the ARM annual message for FY 2021, the company been investing to develop new processor technology to:

  • Maintain its market position in areas where it is already strong, such as smartphones, consumer electronics, and embedded computing
  • Increase royalty revenue per chip by increasing value where it can provide more technology or more valuable technology
  • Establish market leadership in emerging technology areas including autonomous vehicles, IoT, and augmented reality headsets
  • Introduce new business models to change competitive landscape, for example, by directly licensing its technology to OEMs and cloud companies

Who are ARM’s competitors?

ARMs main competitors are still the likes of IBM, Intel and AMD who also produce semiconductor chips. Although, ARM no longer has any significant competition within the smartphone chip space.

In terms of graphic processing units (GPUs), ARM faces competition from other giants like NVIDIA, Qualcomm and Intel. Although its worth pointing out that for the most part, these other manufactures have combined their proprietary GPUs with ARM-licensed designs.

Who owns ARM?

ARM is owned by Japanese conglomerate Softbank, who’s portfolio also includes 400 other companies, such as office-sharing firm WeWork, Uber-competitor Grab and used-car company Auto1.

The company has a total market cap of $76.61 billion as of March 2022, making it among the top 200 most valuable companies worldwide.

ARM’s management team

  • Rene Haas – Chief Executive Officer
  • Inder M. Singh – Chief Financial Officer
  • Kirsty Gill – Chief People Officer
  • Simon Segars – Advisor
Related tags: IPO Stocks Tech Stocks Equities Insights

Latest market news

Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
Yesterday 06:53 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 12:56 PM
Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
Yesterday 11:30 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:05 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest IPO articles

Will the US ban TikTok and what stocks would benefit?
By:
Joshua Warner
March 16, 2023 02:43 PM
    Why are UK stocks leaving London and opting for US listings?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    March 6, 2023 01:09 PM
      Electric vehicle charging
      Zeekr IPO: Everything you need to know about Zeekr
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      February 17, 2023 02:47 PM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        February 15, 2023 01:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.