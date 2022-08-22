ASX200 Afternoon Report August 22nd 2022

August 22, 2022 9:39 AM
20 views
Research

 

The ASX200 has dived today, taking its lead from a soft session on Wall Street on Friday, heightened by concerns that a car bomb that killed the daughter of a friend of Putin’s over the weekend might lead to a possible escalation in Ukraine by Russia.

Also playing a part, nerves ahead of this week’s Jackson Hole Economic Symposium titled “Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy”, which lends itself relatively easily to another round of hawkish Fed speak and higher yields.

As well as the uncovering of another earnings bombshell. Joining the likes of Beach Energy, Bendigo Bank, Xero and TPG to be re-rated sharply lower this earnings season, Adbri fell -by 17.86% to $2.19 after disappointing half-year results.

The resumption of the uptrend in bond yields has rattled the interest rate-sensitive Consumer Discretionary, Real Estate and IT Sectors.

Flight Centre fell 2.65% to $17.28, Aristocrat Leisure fell 2.5% to $35.43, Dominoes Pizza fell 1.94% to $68.89, and Wesfarmers fell 1.43% to $48.21. Nick Scali added 3.8% to $10.39 after a good earnings report.

Apart from EML Payments which climbed by 10.61% to $1.17 after reporting strong revenues, it’s been a tough day in the office for tech stocks with BNPL names in the firing line. Block fell 6.3% to $107.62, Sezzle fell 6.3% to $0.75c, Zip fell 4.8% to $0.99c.

A decision by Russia’s Gazprom to shut the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline for maintenance has driven coal mining stocks higher as buyers scramble for alternative energy supplies. Yancoal added 3.69% to $5.90, Whitehaven coal added 3% to $7.58, and New Hope coal added 0.4% to $4.95. 

FMG and BHP recovered from early losses after China’s central bank cut its 5-year Loan Prime rate by 15bp to 4.30%, while the 1-year Loan Prime rate was cut by 5bp to 3.65%. FMG added 0.3% to $19.22. BHP added 0.1% to $41.59. Rio Tinto fell 0.45% to $98.09

A sea of red for the big banks. Westpac fell 1.9% to $21.76, NAB fell 1.1% to $30.57, CBA fell 0.78% to $99.17, ANZ fell 0.8% to $22.92 while Macquarie fell -1.72% to $179.17.

The ASX200 ended last week, rejecting the 200-day moving average, now at 7158. As noted last week, the ASX200 has not closed above the 200-day moving average in 16 weeks, and as suspected, this level bought out the sellers hungry for a piece of the action. While below the 200-day ma, the risks are for a deeper pullback to the 6990/70 area.Chart Description automatically generated

ASX200 22nd of August

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of August 22nd, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

 

 

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Shares market Stocks earnings Earnings season

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: ISM, PMI’s, NFP and two CB meetings in focus
Yesterday 11:23 AM
Moderating inflation data boosts Indices, Commodities
March 31, 2023 07:52 PM
S&P 500 forecast- Inflation eases lifting stocks: US Open
March 31, 2023 12:28 PM
Earnings This Week: Constellation Brands, Hilton Food and EnQuest
March 31, 2023 12:12 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GOLD and AUD/NZD Forecast: Forex Friday
March 31, 2023 12:00 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
March 31, 2023 11:08 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Australia 200 articles

Graphic of trading data chart
The ASX rallies, Nasdaq ponders a breakout as sentiment perks up
By:
Matt Simpson
March 30, 2023 03:32 AM
    Research
    Australian households played a classic spread trade in December
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 14, 2023 01:49 AM
      Research
      The RBA are expected to hike by 25bp tomorrow
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 6, 2023 01:47 AM
        Research
        AU inflation – a report to match Australia’s (hot) weather
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 25, 2023 01:38 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.