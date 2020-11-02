AUDUSD downtrend continues

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 2, 2020 4:38 PM
6 views
Australian flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The US Dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs on Monday with the exception of the NZD, AUD and CAD. On the US economic data front, Markit's US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index slightly rose to 53.4 on month in the October final reading (53.3 expected), from 53.3 in the October preliminary reading. Finally, Construction Spending increased 0.3% on month in September (+1.0% expected), compared to +1.4% in August. 

On Tuesday, Factory Orders for September are expected to rise 1.0% on month, compared to +0.7% in August. Finally, Durable Goods Orders for the September final reading are anticipated to increase 1.9% on month, in line with the September preliminary reading.         

The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CHF and GBP. In Europe, Research firm Markit has published final readings of October Manufacturing PMI for the Eurozone at 54.8 (vs 54.4 expected), for Germany at 58.2 (vs 58.0 expected), for France at 51.3 (vs 51.0 expected) and for the U.K. at 53.7 (vs 53.3 expected).

The Australian dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CAD. Looking at the daily chart of the AUD/USD the pair continues to trade inside a bearish trend channel. The 20-day moving average remains below the 50-day moving average, also a bearish signal. We anticipate a further decline down to test 0.692 support and possibly 0.676 in extension. A break above 0.7155 would be a strong bullish signal and a possible sign of a trend reversal to the upside. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Forex Forex AUD USD

Latest market news

Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
Today 07:15 PM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
Today 02:16 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, UnitedHealth and Delta Air Lines
Today 01:57 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 7, 2023
Today 12:59 PM
USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
Today 11:16 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:21 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
By:
Ryan Thaxton
Today 02:16 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 11:16 AM
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Risk-off trade sees AUD tap 66c ahead of NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:32 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD outlook hurt by strong US data, risk off sentiment - NFP Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 03:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.