AUDUSD maintains trend

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 8, 2020 3:24 PM
0 views
Market chart showing uptrend
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The US Dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs on Tuesday with the exception of the CHF. On the US economic data front, the National Federation of Independent Business's Small Business Optimism Index fell to 101.4 on month in November (102.5 expected), from 104.0 in October. 

On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications data for the week ending December 4th is expected. Wholesale Inventories for the October final reading are expected to rise 0.9% on month, in line with the October preliminary reading. Finally, U.S. Job Openings for October are expected to fall to 6.300 million on month, compared to 6.436 million in September. 

The Euro was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CHF and USD. In Europe, the European Commission has posted Eurozone's final readings of 3Q GDP at +12.5% (vs -11.8% in 2Q). Separately, ZEW survey results of December were released for Germany (current situation at -66.5 vs -66.0 expected, expectations at 55.0 vs 46.0 anticipated).

The Australian dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs.    

It was a relatively quiet day in the FX markets. The AUD/USD slipped 14 pips making it one of the worst performing pairs among the majors on Tuesday. The pair broke above a bullish falling wedge continuation pattern with key resistance at 0.742 briefly before pulling back slightly towards its 20-day moving average. The uptrend remains in play. Look for the 20-day moving average to maintain support in the trend towards the next key resistance levels of 0.75 and 0.765 in extension. An ideal overlap support can be seen at the 0.7235 level. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: AUD Forex Forex USD

Latest market news

Birkenstock IPO: Everything you need to know about Birkenstock
Today 06:32 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Implications should the BOJ never reach escape velocity on rates
Today 03:09 AM
Gold, S&P 500: Two trade ideas for a potential Fed interest rate pivot
Yesterday 11:14 PM
Oil extends sell-off, Russell 2000 turns down on inflation data
Yesterday 06:30 PM
Gold Analysis: Will US CPI Crush Hopes of a November Fed Hike?
Yesterday 01:15 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of FOMC minutes, PPI data
Yesterday 11:43 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest AUD articles

Federal reserve building
Powell prepares to pontificate to policymakers, AUD/USD tests 0.6700 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 6, 2023 04:21 PM
    Research
    The RBA are expected to hike by 25bp tomorrow
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 6, 2023 01:47 AM
      Research
      AU employment miss adds to the Aussie's woes
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 19, 2023 01:42 AM
        Research
        Australian business sentiment stalls, consumer sentiment falls
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 8, 2022 02:22 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.