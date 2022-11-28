Dollar rebounds on China, faces busy week

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 28, 2022 4:56 PM
61 views
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

With Covid cases hitting record levels in China and people are protesting against the country’s zero-Covid rules, this has sent the US dollar higher amid haven flows. This has been reflected in commodity dollars going down along with indices, copper and oil prices. Are we about to see a more profound dollar recovery?

Before we discuss the macro factors in greater detail, let’s a have quick look at the daily chart of the Dollar Index:

dollar index

The DXY has certainly shown some signs of life around its 200-day average and support in the 1.0500-1.0540 area. But it is far too early to say whether this will turn into a full-on rally. However, it is a key support are and we are still inside a long-term bull trend. After the recent sell-off, the downside risks have now diminished in my view.

As well as the situation in China, investors will look ahead to a busy week for macro data, which will include the publications of US GDP and non-farm payrolls reports. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will also be speaking on Wednesday.

If Powell re-iterates the Fed's commitment to bringing inflation down through further rate rises and mentions that one or two inflation reports are not enough to suggest the Fed's job is done, then this could trigger a dollar recovery.

As mentioned, there will be lots of macro data to look forward to in the week ahead. US GDP is among those on Wednesday. The world’s largest economy grew at an annualized pace of 2.6% in Q3, beating forecasts of a 2.4% expansion and rising from two quarters of negative growth. Clearly, the US has been holding its own much better than some other regions in the world but faced with mounting evidence that the consumer is weakening amid hot inflation and interest rate hikes, the economy faces a bumpy road ahead.

The other big data release will be US non-farm payrolls report on Friday. While concerns over a potential recession are on the rise, the Fed has so far been reluctant to hit the brakes on rate hikes because of a healthy jobs market. The economy added a stronger-than-expected 261K jobs in October, which was well above forecasts and September’s numbers were revised higher. But if hiring slows down sharply then this could raise recession alarm bells, causing a re-think at the FOMC.

 

So, after a big drop, the Dollar Index will remain in focus. Investors will ponder whether they have sold the dollar too much in an overall still-positive macro backdrop for the greenback. The Fed is still tightening its policy and big macro risks remain elevated for Eurozone, China and elsewhere. A toxic mixture of still-very high inflation across the world and anaemic growth should keep the appetite for risk taking to a limit from here on.

 

Related tags: Dollar index Dollar Dollar Index Forex

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX poised to close the week at 1-year highs
Today 06:22 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise as attention turns to Fed Powell
Today 12:51 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold forecast: Forex Friday
Today 12:30 PM
Margin call in trading: meaning, calculation and examples
Today 10:00 AM
EUR/USD, Gold outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 08:06 AM
Earnings This Week: NVIDIA, Xpeng and Kingfisher
Today 07:45 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Dollar index articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold forecast: Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:30 PM
    Research
    Fed meeting preview: Dollar Index at 1-month lows ahead of tight decision
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 20, 2023 06:04 PM
      Research
      US retail sales recap: Recession, Reschmession
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 15, 2023 02:31 PM
        Research
        Dollar strengthens ahead of US retail sales
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 15, 2023 12:36 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.