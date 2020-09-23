Earnings Play Accenture

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 23, 2020 12:05 PM
0 views
Finger pointing on market chart data
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Thursday, before market, Accenture (ACN) is anticipated to report fourth quarter EPS of $1.73 compared to $1.74 a year ago on revenue of approximately $10.9 billion vs. $11.1 billion last year. Accenture is a leading global professional services company and its expected move based on front-month options is 4.5%. The last time the company reported earnings it jumped 7.7%.     

Looking at a daily chart, Accenture's stock price has been rising in an uptrend since mid-March. At the beginning of September price fell below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and the RSI also took a large dip with price. Currently price is holding below its 20-day SMA and above its 50-day SMA, and the RSI is chopping around the 50 level. The technical positioning of price and the RSI call for investors to be cautious because price could either continue its uptrend or start a new downtrend. If price can manage to hold above its 229.00 support level, then price will likely retest the all-time high of roughly 248.00. If price can break out above 248.00 it would be a bullish signal and price could potentially reach for its first Fibonacci target of 278.00. However, if price closes below its 229.00 support level it would be a bearish signal that could send price down to its second support at 220.00. If price cannot rebound off of its 220.00 level then it could lead to the beginning of a downtrend.       



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Earnings Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Nasdaq bounces back as traders rethink impact of solid jobs report
Yesterday 06:32 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
Yesterday 03:25 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
Yesterday 03:20 PM
S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
Yesterday 02:28 PM
EUR/USD Q4 Outlook: More losses to come?
Yesterday 01:41 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :Stocks slip as NFP smashes forecasts
Yesterday 01:03 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Equities articles

Close-up of stock market board
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 03:20 PM
    banks_05
    S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 02:28 PM
      channel_03
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 6, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:44 PM
        stocks_02
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 5, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 5, 2023 12:46 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.