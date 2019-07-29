Equity Brief Stocks batten down the hatches

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 29, 2019 2:53 PM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  


Stock market snapshot as of [29/7/2019 6:22 PM]

  • It’s a session of sharp contrasts for major markets as Dow Industrials eke out a moderate gain, whilst tech stocks weigh the Nasdaq down again and Britain’s FTSE 100 outshines European counterparts with its best one-day rise since June
  • Global exporters based in the UK powered the country’s benchmark 3% higher at one point as the drum beat harder for a no-deal Brexit, sending sterling to fresh two-plus year lows
  • Elsewhere, more trade sabre rattling accounts for a less than sure-footed start to a busy week of earnings, central bank meetings and other top-tier economic events
  • Ironically, Apple is a tech-sector exception as its stock rises 1%. It is spared the day’s turbulence as Wall Street appears to anticipate third-quarter results that could pace modest expectations when they’re released on Tuesday. That’s despite U.S. President Trump declining, with much fanfare to give, the iPhone maker a ‘waiver’ in the event of tariffs being imposed on some of the goods it has made in China
  • Other tech giants fare worse as Amazon, Netflix and Facebook remain under pressure. Increasing regulatory cloud cover and mixed earnings over the last few days help account for investors’ retreat
  • Anticipation of another key event—Wednesday’s Fed policy announcement, and likely cut—is almost certainly responsible for a fresh Treasury yield headwind. The 10-year rate was down for a second day to stand at 2.056% a short while ago from Friday’s 2.070% finish. That slide comes despite the dollar surging to the highest in almost two months, with a little help from sterling. Greenback revival vibes could well be sending a chill across Wall Street too
  • Investors are likely to hold off from punchy positions as high-level U.S.-China talks resume on Tuesday. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and arch China hawk Robert Lighthizer, Trade Representative, will lead the Washington delegation.  A hefty dose of scepticism is advisable ahead of the two days of discussions. Washington and Beijing positions look as intractable as they seemed in May when talks broke down in acrimony. At least the language on both sides sounds less incendiary, for the moment

Corporate News

  • Health and retail shares are in demand in Europe and the U.S., though that appearance is mostly skewed by just a handful of stocks. Just Eat, the British take-away food platform zoomed almost 23% higher as analysts signalled that it could be ‘in play’. That follows news that the £4.3bn group is in talks to be acquired by Dutch rival Takeaway.com, worth just slightly more, in dollar terms
  • AstraZeneca led Europe’s pharma sector and health stocks generally, adding 3%. Investors are optimistic about a lawsuit it launched last week against a generic competitor. Pfizer’s multibillion dollar mega deal with Mylan is also adding froth to the sector. Mylan was among the big U.S. large-cap movers, with a 14% jump. Roche offset some of the industry’s cheer with a slight fall after data showed weaker sales of some key medicines
  • Perhaps just as remarkable is the 6% slip by Beyond Meat, the plant-based meat substitute maker whose shares are only up about 800% since their IPO in May. With earnings out tonight it might just be that most upside that could possibly be hitched to results is now baked well in to the price

 

Upcoming corporate highlights


BMO: before market open          NTS: no time specified

Upcoming economic highlights


Related tags: Abe Apple Shares market Sterling Trump US UK 100 UK China Europe Tech Stocks Wall Street

Latest market news

Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
Today 01:27 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:31 AM
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
Yesterday 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Yesterday 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Yesterday 07:04 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Yesterday 01:06 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Abe articles

S&P 500 outlook: Amazon Q1 earnings preview
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
April 25, 2023 02:36 PM
    Chart showing uptrend
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Eyes turn to Big Tech earnings season
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    April 19, 2023 09:35 AM
      AMC stock: Is the cinema chain a takeover target?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      March 29, 2023 01:55 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        The Nasdaq 100 outlook is underpinned by just seven companies
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        March 27, 2023 03:46 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.