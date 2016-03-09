EUR JPY near multi year lows ahead of ECB

EUR/JPY initially extended this week’s retreat on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s highly anticipated European Central Bank (ECB) meeting and press conference. Early on Wednesday, the currency pair hit an intraday low just slightly above 123.00, which is not far off from late February’s new multi-year low near 122.00 support. These lows have not been seen since April of 2013.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 9, 2016 11:10 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/JPY initially extended this week’s retreat on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s highly anticipated European Central Bank (ECB) meeting and press conference. Early on Wednesday, the currency pair hit an intraday low just slightly above 123.00, which is not far off from late February’s new multi-year low near 122.00 support. These lows have not been seen since April of 2013.

The ECB is expected to announce additional monetary policy easing measures on Thursday, including further asset purchases and another negative deposit rate cut. These stimulus actions have long been awaited in the face of weak inflation and lagging economic growth.

In the event that these expectations are fulfilled as anticipated, EUR/JPY could break down to new lows, especially if the yen remains relatively strong and supported as it has since early February. Recent yen strength has been due in large part to global economic developments that have fostered a fairly persistent "risk-off" sentiment in the financial markets this year, despite the current rebound in equities.

In this scenario, EUR/JPY could likely fall below the noted 122.00 multi-year support level, confirming a continuation of the entrenched bearish trend, which could then target the next major support objective at the key 119.00 level.

In an opposite scenario, the ECB may potentially disappoint euro bears by easing less than expected, as what occurred back in early December of last year. On the day of that December press conference, EUR/JPY shot up by more than 400 pips to the 134.00-area before gradually paring those gains over subsequent weeks. If a disappointment occurs once again on Thursday, EUR/JPY could rise significantly off its lows, but should be faced by major resistance around the 126.00 level if such a rally develops.

Related tags: ECB EUR/JPY Euro James Chen Japanese yen Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Russell 2000 leads US stocks, Gold hits another all-time high
December 22, 2023 07:33 PM
Chinese markets end dull year on a downbeat note, yuan rallies
December 22, 2023 10:26 AM
AUD/USD, USD/JPY: US inflation report set to enhance soft landing narrative
December 22, 2023 01:51 AM
Explainer: what are financial conditions and why they matter for traders?
December 21, 2023 11:38 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sets the Stage for 2024 at Multi-Year Resistance
December 21, 2023 07:19 PM
Russell 2000 continues recent run, Oil prices dip despite output cuts
December 21, 2023 06:42 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest ECB articles

Euro Analysis: EUR/USD Bounces Off 1.09 – 1.10 Retest Next?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
December 18, 2023 03:01 PM
    EUR/USD, EUR/GBP in focus for BOE and ECB meetings: European open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 14, 2023 04:47 AM
      US CPI, FOMC, BOE, ECB and SNB on tap: The Week Ahead
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 7, 2023 02:56 AM
        stocks_04
        Euro Analysis: EUR/USD Bounces Back to Near Flat on the Week
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        October 27, 2023 05:42 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.