Europe Cautiously Higher As Global Recovery Gathers Pace

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 3, 2020 3:25 AM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

A stellar US jobs report saw Wall Street bound higher with the Nasdaq reaching another all time high and the S&P reaching its highest closing level since early June. The positivity spilled over into Asia where stocks are trading at 4-month highs, buoyed also by China’s service sector growing at the fastest pace in over a decade in June.

The Caixin/Markit service sector PMI soared in June to 58.4, the highest reading since April 2010, up from May’s 55 as the world’s second largest economy continues to recover from its lockdown paralyses earlier this year. 

The data suggests that the Chinese recovery is becoming more broader based as life slowly returns to normal. Services accounts for around 60% of the economy and half urban jobs.

After 4.8 million new jobs having been created stateside in June and following upbeat Chinese data, European bourses are pointing to a slightly stronger start on Friday, although liquidity could be thin today given the US long weekend in observance of Independence Day.

US covid cases dampen optimism
Caution remains despite increasing signs of a strong economic rebound, due to rising US coronavirus cases. The number of new daily cases crossed 50,000 for the first time reaching 51,200 in the last 24 hours a sign that the crisis is spiralling out of control. The economic recovery that was cheered in the previous session could soon be reversed as reopening plans are paused and in some cases rolled back.
UK hospitality sector to reopen this weekend
Here in the UK preparations are being made for the reopening of the hospitality sector with pubs and restaurants ready to throw open their doors to the public after three months of lock down. Travel bridges are also expected to be announced today coming into effect next week. Whilst these are steps that will hep boost economic activity in the UK there are concerns that the government is moving too quickly.

The further easing of lockdown measures come as scores of high street retailers announce job cuts and store closures. Whilst GFK consumer confidence shows that morale in the UK is at its highest level since April, there is still a long way to go until it returns to pre-coronavirus levels. 
Today UK service pmi data today is expected to confirm the preliminary reading of 47.3, revealing that the contraction in the sector is slowing.

Pound slips as Brexit talks end early
The Pound is slipping versus the US Dollar after Brexit talks ended a day early. The break down of negotiations shows just how much distance remains between the two sides. Michel Barnier confirmed in a statement that serious divergences remained, however he still believed that a deal could be reached, which has prevented the Pound from falling further. Talks will resume in London next week as planned.

FTSE Chart



Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
Today 01:27 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:31 AM
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
Yesterday 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Yesterday 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Yesterday 07:04 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Yesterday 01:06 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 07:15 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Vodafone shares rise on sales beat – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 24, 2023 07:11 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Surprise acceleration in UK retail sales – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 21, 2023 07:10 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.