FTSE slides as cases keep rising in US and the UK

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 18, 2020 6:15 AM
2 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Five US states are seeing a significant and persistent pick up in the number of new cases while in the UK the north of England doesn’t seem to be able to get the spread of the virus to a low enough level, even as the infection rate in the south seems to be petering out. This has put a cap on any recovery among property firms, travel companies and utilities, weighing the FTSE 100 down despite the reopening of the high street this week.

Property developer Taylor Wimpey dropped more than 5% after it placed an additional £515 million worth of shares on the market to finance buying development land. This market came close to a standstill during the pandemic with the smallest amount of land being put on sale in the last 20 years. Now that it is stirring back to life Taylor Wimpey is looking to take advantage of cheaper prices. The firm’s shares have made significant progress from a  plunge to 101p in March but still have a long way to go before trading back at this year’s high of 237p. Other developers including Persimmon and Barratt Developments also lost ground in early trade.

National Grid warned that the coronavirus may wipe out £400m of profits this year but the share declined relatively modestly because the company proposed to keep the dividend in line with policy.

Oil prices drop as US supply levels rise

Later today the US jobless numbers will be key, not only for currency traders but also for oil. WTI prices have been under pressure this week because stock levels in the US are still rising but the recovery in the US job market will also play a key part in balancing out the surplus oil in the US market.


Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:21 AM
USD/JPY: playing the range as BOJ invention threat counteracts fundamentals
Today 04:38 AM
Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
Today 04:07 AM
Nasdaq, Nikkei, ASX: Breaking down as the ‘bondcano’ erupts
Today 02:10 AM
USD/JPY falters around 148 ahead of CPI and BOJ: Asian Open 22/09/2023
Yesterday 11:07 PM
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY: Pullbacks Ahead of the BoJ
Yesterday 07:21 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
FTSE 100 forecast: Top stocks to watch ahead of FTSE rebalance
By:
Joshua Warner
September 6, 2023 01:49 PM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 11, 2023 07:04 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Glencore shares drop despite additional returns – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 8, 2023 07:09 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.