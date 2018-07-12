GBPJPY latest yen pair to break higher

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 12, 2018 1:38 PM
5 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

The key themes in the FX markets over the past few days have been (1) dollar strength and (2) yen weakness. Unambiguously, this has helped to cause a breakout in the USD/JPY pair above a long-term bearish trend line and resistance in the 111.00 area. Other yen pairs have also shown relative strength and we have covered one of those already this week (see “CAD/JPY could stage breakout on hawkish BoC” for more). Today it was the GBP/JPY’s turn, which broke out above its own resistance at 148.00.

The GBP/JPY’s breakout means we now have a higher high in place and the higher low which was created in late June has thus been confirmed. This means that the path of least resistance is now to the upside. Thus any dips back to broken resistances, in particular at 148.00, could be supported.

But at the time of writing, the Guppy was testing another resistance at 148.80, a level which was formerly support. While we wouldn’t be surprised if rates were to ease back a little here – after all, the Guppy has been going up aggressively of late and a bit of profit-taking wouldn’t hurt anyone – we would equally not be surprised if it continues to push higher given the strength of the current trend.

In any case, given the above bullish developments, we think that the GBP/JPY would head towards 150.00 in the coming days. This psychologically-important handle converges with a bearish trend line, so it is a more significant resistance to watch. We would drop our bullish bias in the event price creates a bearish pattern on the daily time frame and/or if there is a breakdown in market structure.

Source: TradingView.com and FOREX.com

Related tags: Forex GBP/JPY Forex

Latest market news

Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Today 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Today 07:04 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Today 01:06 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
Today 12:37 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
Today 12:02 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
Today 09:50 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Federal reserve USD $100 note
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 07:04 PM
    Research
    AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 02:52 AM
      Federal reserve Eagle
      USD/JPY drifts to support ahead of FOMC: Asian Open – 26th July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 11:00 PM
        DAX, EUR/USD outlook: Lagarde likely to opt for "higher for longer" narrative
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 11:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.