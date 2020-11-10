GBPUSD breaks above Oct high

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 10, 2020 4:56 PM
3 views
Market chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The US Dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs on Tuesday with the exception of the CAD and CHF. On the US economic data front, the National Federation of Independent Business's Small Business Optimism Index remained unchanged at 104.0 on month in October (104.1 expected), in line with September. Finally, U.S. Job Openings rose to 6.436 million on month in September (6.500 million expected), compared to a revised 6.352 million in August.  

On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications data for the week ending November 6th is expected.      

The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CAD and CHF. In Europe, ZEW survey results of November were released for Germany (current situation at -64.3 vs -63.5 expected, expectations at 39.0 vs 44.3 expected). Also, France's INSEE has reported 3Q ILO jobless rate at 9% (vs 7.5% expected) and September industrial production at +1.4% (vs +0.7% on month expected). Separately, the U.K. Office for National Statistics has posted jobless rate for the three months to September at 4.8%, as expected.

The Australian dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CAD and CHF.


Looking at the largest movers, the GBP/USD jumped 100 pips to 1.3258 in Tuesday's trading. A rising trend line remains in play with key support at the 1.2845 level. Price action just took out October highs at the 1.3185 level. Look for a continuation higher and the uptrend to continue towards Dec highs around the 1.351 level. 




Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Forex Forex GBP USD

Latest market news

Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY at support, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY Uptrends Continue
Today 03:19 PM
Stagflation: meaning, causes and examples
Today 02:00 PM
S&P500 Outlook: Stocks extend gains driven by easing inflation
Today 01:51 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 13, 2023
Today 12:50 PM
Pound analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY outlook positive as data supports more BoE hikes
Today 11:27 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:56 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Pound analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY outlook positive as data supports more BoE hikes
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:27 AM
    Research
    The RBNZ hold rates, AUD/USD breaks out ahead of US CPI
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 03:14 AM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Analysis: USD softens, gold higher ahead of a US inflation report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 11, 2023 10:58 PM
        Forex trading
        Who are the biggest players in the forex market?
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        July 11, 2023 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.