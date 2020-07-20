GBPUSD challenging key resistance

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 20, 2020 5:58 PM
4 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The US Dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs on Monday with the exception of the CHF and JPY.  

On the economic data front, no major economic data was released.   

On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index for June is expected to jump to 4.00 on month, from 2.61 in May.

The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CHF, JPY and USD. In Europe, European Central Bank has reported the Eurozone's May current account at 8.0 billion euros surplus (vs 14.4 billion euros surplus in April). German June PPI was released at 0.0%, vs 0.2% expected.

The Australian dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CAD and GBP.

Looking at big gainers on the day, the GBP/USD jumped 87 pips to 1.2655. The pair has rebounded quite nicely since breaking above a falling wedge bullish reversal pattern at the beginning of the month. Will we see a push to test June highs after the most recent break above a symmetrical triangle continuation pattern? Key resistance is set at 1.267. A break above 1.267 could open a path towards 1.275 and 1.28 in extension. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: GBP Forex Forex USD

Latest market news

Russell 2000 leads markets higher, despite another strong jobs report
June 2, 2023 06:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Goldilocks NFP takes NDX to 14-month highs
June 2, 2023 05:29 PM
Earnings This Week: Wizz Air, GameStop and NIO
June 2, 2023 01:53 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
June 2, 2023 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
June 2, 2023 10:00 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Up on US debt ceiling vote as Dechra backs takeover
June 2, 2023 07:10 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest GBP articles

Research
GBP/USD analysis: Pound breaks out to a 10-month high near 1.25
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
April 4, 2023 05:48 PM
    Research
    Powell puts a 50bps March hike firmly on the radar, GBP/USD tests 2023 lows
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 7, 2023 06:16 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      February 17, 2023 04:05 PM
        Research
        GBP/USD rallies to the mid-1.21s, despite big bets on a 6% Fed rate
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 9, 2023 04:07 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.