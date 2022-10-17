GBP/USD higher as Hunt rips apart mini budget

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 17, 2022 1:31 PM
84 views
Close-up of Union Jack flag
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The pound rose – although not very convincingly – in response to the government’s unprecedented fiscal U-turn today, as new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt basically reversed everything announced in the controversial mini-budget. The GBP/USD climbed to a session high of 1.1331 before midday and then it slumped some 65 pips from there, before bouncing back again. The other GBP crosses were firmer, too, along with the FTSE and government bond prices, as yields fell.

So, we have seen almost a complete U-turn on all the flagship measures Liz Truss had announced, raising serious question marks over her position as PM. The fact that we have not seen a bigger reaction in the markets is understandable. Investors are wary of the political situation, which remains tense, and a lot could still change.  For now, there is a bit of hope that Jeremy Hunt will help bring the country’s public finances back in order. But his work is undermining under-pressure PM Liz Truss, who some argue is on borrowed time. As a result, traders remain very cautious, and thus unwilling to commit in one or other direction. This should mean continued volatility for sterling.

GBP/USD

The slightly calmer tone in the markets were reflected in UK bond yields falling:

yields 

It is worth keeping a close eye on yields, as the Bank of England has ended its temporary bond buying, which could mean the return of excessive volatility.

 

As mentioned, new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt decided to basically reverse all of Prime Minister Liz Truss’s tax cuts that were set out in her government's mini-budget a few weeks ago, as he insisted that it is not right to borrow in order to fund tax cuts. Among the changes announced to the controversial mini-budget, include:

  • The basic rate of income tax will remain at 20p indefinitely, rather than being reduced to 19p
  • The cap on energy prices charged to households is now only guaranteed until April, although it will then be reviewed

But cuts to stamp duty and National Insurance remain in place.

 

Will BoE be forced to intervene again?

There is arguably an even larger elephant in the room…

The Bank of England’s temporary bond buying is ended on Friday. What will this mean for borrowing costs, and mortgages… and by extension the pound and FTSE?

With the BoE no longer going to be purchasing long-dated bonds, the potential for yields to rise again means there will be pressure on UK asset prices.

The US dollar meanwhile is also continuing to apply pressure on the GBP/USD, after a stronger CPI report and UoM’s inflation expectations data last week raised calls for more aggressive rate increase from the Fed.

In the UK, the political turmoil and a near 10% inflation rate means consumer and business budgets will continue to get stretched as we head towards the winter months.

The BoE has to keep on hiking interest rates because of the very high inflation rate. This should keep bond prices under pressure and yields underpinned.

 

UK CPI in focus on Wednesday

 

After edging back below 10% in August, CPI is likely to have remained elevated in September due to the latest slump in the pound, which has surely boosted the price of imported goods further. If CPI doesn’t come down sharply, the pressure on the BoE will grow even more. Aggressive rate hikes to bring CPI down will only boost bond yields further, raising borrowing costs for the government and households alike.

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas GBP USD Forex

Latest market news

EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:14 AM
Gold considers a bounce from key support, USD/JPY taps 145
Today 05:14 AM
The Week Ahead: RBA meeting, ISM surveys and Nonfarm payroll in focus
Today 02:12 AM
USD/JPY inches towards 145 as intervention risks rise
Yesterday 10:59 PM
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
Yesterday 06:48 PM
Bond yields rise spurring stronger Dollar
Yesterday 04:59 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Close-up of market chart
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 07:14 AM
    Research
    Gold considers a bounce from key support, USD/JPY taps 145
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 05:14 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY inches towards 145 as intervention risks rise
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:59 PM
        Research
        Dow outlook: Banks lead rally as techs struggle
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 04:22 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.