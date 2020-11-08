Gold and silver climb against weak dollar

November 8, 2020 9:25 PM
Gold trading
Spot Gold: Extension of Rebound
 
Spot gold ended up 3.9% last week, the largest weekly advance since April, as the ICE Dollar Index sank to a 2-month low. Despite a stronger-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for October, investors stick to view that a large scale of stimulus package is needed for the US economy, which would drive the dollar lower.
 
On a daily chart, spot gold is holding up well after breaking above a declining trend line drawn from August. In fact, the 20-day moving average is skewing upward and is about to cross above the 50-day one. The level at $1,900 might be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are moved up to $1,990 and $2,025 respectively.

Market chart showing performance of XAU/USD. Published November 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Spot Silver: Towards September's High
 
From a technical point of view, spot silver is gathering more upside momentum as shown on the daily chart. Similar to spot gold, it has broken above a bearish trend line drawn from August and stands above both the 20-day and 50-day moving average. The level at $23.90 might be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd support are expected to be located at $26.80 and $28.20 respectively.

Market chart showing performance of XAG/USD. Published November 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
 
 
