EM FX: Turmoil in emerging currencies pose big risk to markets

It is worth watching EM currencies closely here as there is a risk we could see further, sharp, selling, which, in turn, could provide a fresh source of threat to the global financial markets.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 7, 2022 1:30 PM
Board of currencies
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

While risk assets have been a tad more stable in the last couple of days ahead of US earnings season and CPI next week, we are not out of the woods just yet. So, don’t let the apparent calmness deceive you. Not much has changed fundamentally to suggest the worst is behind us just yet.

The global economy could weaken much more than it is priced in right now. A global recession is looming large, with Europe looking particularly weak. But the situation for some emerging markets is even bleaker. Just take a look at their inflation figures:

 

Country

CPI annual inflation

SOUTH KOREA

5.4%

SINGAPORE

5.6%

SOUTH AFRICA

6.5%

INDIA

7.0%

THAILAND

7.1%

MEXICO

7.7%

BRAZIL

11.7%

POLAND

13.9%

RUSSIA

17.1%

ARGENTINA

60.7%

TURKEY

73.5%

 

Obviously, the official data might be understating inflation in some of these nations. The actual situation might be a lot worse.

More to the point, the US dollar’s ongoing strength is making the situation even worse in these nations. As EM currencies continue to weaken, costs of import only go up, further weighing on demand.

To prevent their currencies from weakening, central banks in these countries are forced to either introduce capital controls and/or hike interest rates more aggressively than would otherwise be the case. Obviously, I am not talking about the Erdogan-controlled CBRT here, given that it has been doing the opposite! Tighter monetary conditions make it more difficult to emerge from this vicious spiral.

When you consider the fact that the Fed is aggressively tightening, expect a summer of turmoil in EM space. There’s also the risk that inflation in developed economies might prove to be more persistent – something the Fed highlighted the risk of at their last monetary policy sitting, judging from the minutes of that meeting released on Wednesday.

More central banks will be tightening their belts further with the RBNZ and BOC both set for sharp hikes in the week ahead. This will further deliver unwelcome weakness for EM currencies.

So, while things are calm on the surface, it is worth watching EM currencies closely here as there is a risk we could see further, sharp, selling, which, in turn, could provide a fresh source of threat to the global financial markets.

Let’s take a look at some of the most eye-catching moves, featuring PLN, MXN, THB and TRY:

The USD/PLN has just broken to a new high for the year – there’s no stopping this pair now, by the looks of it:

USDPLN chart

The USD/MXN is attempting a breakout above 20.50, which will also see rates take out the bearish trend line that has been in place since last year.

USDMXN chart

The USD/THB has risen so sharply that it has even broken out of its rising channel. Dip-buying is likely to continue after shallow pullbacks.

USDTHB

Finally, the USD/TRY looks like it will challenge last year’s high:

USDTRY chart

Related tags: EM FX EM EM Rundown Forex Trade Ideas USD MXN USD THB USD/TRY USD PLN

Latest market news

2025’s Biggest Surprise: Could China’s Economy Fall Off a Cliff?
Today 05:00 PM
AUD/USD Vulnerable to Change in RBA Policy
Today 03:30 PM
Is EUR/USD Primed for Parity in 2025?
Today 03:00 PM
Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
Today 01:30 AM
Gold Prices Move to Close Out Strongest Year Since 2010
Yesterday 07:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD into 2025, Trump Tariff Threat Looms
Yesterday 04:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest EM FX articles

china_06
2025’s Biggest Surprise: Could China’s Economy Fall Off a Cliff?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 05:00 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD Vulnerable to Change in RBA Policy
    By:
    David Song
    Today 03:30 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Is EUR/USD Primed for Parity in 2025?
      By:
      James Stanley
      Today 03:00 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 01:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.